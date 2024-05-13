Park Avenue Securities launches new Private Client Group

New Private Client Group enhances firm's high-net-worth offerings with new premium products and services, providing an elevated wealth management experience.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Avenue Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) and the company's broker-dealer and corporate Registered Investment Advisor, has announced a new Private Client Group to support high-net-worth clients in achieving their unique financial goals.

Park Avenue Securities logo

According to Guardian's new Mind, Body, and Wallet® report, reaching their financial goals is a significant source of stress for individuals. The study, for example, found that more than a third of high-net-worth individuals cited their financial plan for achieving major financial goals as a top concern.

To alleviate concerns and support financial well-being, the Private Client Group is available to high-net-worth clients at no additional cost. As members, clients will have access to:

Premium products and services, including personalized investment management solutions, alternative investments, structured products, securities-based line of credits, and cash management offerings.

Personalized services from partner firms, including trust, jumbo mortgage, philanthropic, and business owner solutions.

Preferred pricing and rates on goods and experiences, including hotels, travel, and family activities.

"Over the years, our Mind, Body, and Wallet report has shown that financial well-being plays an outsized role in influencing overall well-being," said Marianne Caswell, President of Park Avenue Securities. "The goal of our Private Client Group is to support financial well-being by offering an elevated wealth management experience that puts our clients at the center, looking at their goals, family, and what they want to achieve in life. Rooted in our unique strategy of emphasizing both protection and growth, the Private Client Group is a core part of our commitment to supporting client well-being."

"In working with high-net-worth clients, their unique circumstances and financial goals require a tailored approach. The establishment of Park Avenue Securities' Private Client Group builds on the firm's legacy of offering the products and tools individuals need to take charge of their financial future while introducing an enhanced level of white glove service that meets the needs of high-net-worth individuals," said John Lentz, Partner and Financial Advisor at Strategic Wealth Group.

For more information, individuals should reach out to their financial professional or visit Park Avenue Securities' Private Client page.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Park Avenue Securities

Park Avenue Securities was founded in 1999 as a complement to The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America's (Guardian) traditional portfolio of individual life and annuity insurance products. Park Avenue Securities is Guardian's broker-dealer and corporate Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), which offers clients an expanded suite of products and solutions to help them achieve well-being.

Park Avenue Securities has 2,400 financial professionals across the United States. The company has $50B in Assets Under Management.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2024 dividend allocation of $1.398 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Copyright © 2023 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2023, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $80.3 billion; liabilities = $71.2 billion (including $58.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.1 billion.

SOURCE Park Avenue Securities