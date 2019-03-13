Park Bench Launches odin v4.0 Featuring Radically Simple API 2 + Webhooks, Multi-Tenant, & More

TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Bench Solutions builds upon its momentum from being named Top 10 API Solution Provider in 2018 by CIO Applications magazine by launching odin v4.0 today, including enhanced odin API 2 + Webhooks. This completely changes the game for those struggling to integrate business applications, automate labor-intensive tasks, or to innovate and launch new, unique offerings to drive incremental revenue streams from their BroadSoft™ (now part of Cisco) BroadWorks application platform. "With odin 4.0, our clients can easily replace thousands of BroadWorks OCI calls with one odin API call, and also leverage pre-built odin modules (such as Portal, Clone + BULK Provisioning, Multi-Tenant, and Reporting) at no additional cost," reports Marc Tribbe, CEO and Founder.

odin Platform v4.0 Features & Enhancements:

Online API Documentation now includes the complete BW OCI

Online Platform Documentation is now easily duplicated and rebranded as your own

Multi-Tenant: ONE odin platform now supports multiple BW instances, versions, brands

Call Center Queue Live Reports provides real-time, visual reporting

Updated User Dashboard, User Call Reports, and User Services Reports

Automated Audio Conversion of ANY audio file formats into BW-required format

Centralized Project Rooms consolidate Meet-Me and Collaborate into a single view

odin API 2 & Webhooks

"The most exciting improvement to odin v4.0 is by far our new API 2, now complete with Webhooks and Callbacks. All the heavy lifting is already done for our customers, now allowing for simple integrations from any other business applications to automate data or workflows in and out of BroadWorks. With our odin platform, the endless cycle of retesting, redeveloping, and recertification every time there is a software update is a thing of the past," states Dusty Doris, Chief Technology Officer.

According to Tribbe, "The odin platform's award-winning API is the most powerful ally to Cisco BroadWorks. Application integrations no longer require BroadWorks expertise. We now have countless examples where our customers, and our growing network of odin ecosystem partners, have fully integrated their apps in and out of BroadWorks in a matter of hours and days instead of months or years."

About Park Bench Solutions

Park Bench Solutions Inc. is a next-generation API and software development company, focused on "tying applications & services together" by integrating them into the world-wide leading hosted voice provider, BroadSoft™ (now part of Cisco) and their BroadWorks application platform.

