Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone

TAMPA, Fla., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Bench Solutions, experts in BroadSoft, Inc. (now part of Cisco) telecommunications solutions, announced an industry-first automated provisioning solution called odin Clone, aiming to drastically improve operational efficiency for BroadSoft-based Service Providers and Wholesalers. This ground-breaking technology feature allows BroadSoft Administrators to instantly replicate unlimited Enterprise, Group, and Bulk User service provisioning settings. Currently these typical provisioning activities require teams that needlessly spend hours, days or weeks using alternative methods.
"odin Clone is a powerful addition to our already robust odin platform. Our clients now can drastically reduce operating expenses, leaving more time and resources to focus on business initiatives. By introducing odin Clone to the odin Platform, our clients are saving an average of six (6) hours of provisioning labor for every new customer they onboard," says Marc Tribbe, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Park Bench Solutions.
Clone extends seamlessly into the Park Bench Solution odin Platform, and fits perfectly with all of its already-robust capabilities:
odin API: + webhooks allows simple integration into any BroadWorks platform
odin Portal: full service management across the entire BroadWorks platform
odin Provisioning: allows cradle-to-grave BULK user provisioning
odin Wholesale: turns a single platform into multiple instances quickly
odin Reporting: robust easy to use call details and analytics
"We have seen constant demand for better provisioning and management capabilities in BroadWorks. Some say templates are good, and we said, 'why not replicate anything with just a few clicks?' With odin Clone, we are now able to simplify the user experience, save multiple provisioning tasks, and truly automate anyone's existing unique processes," said Dusty Doris, Chief Technology Officer at Park Bench Solutions.
Park Bench Solutions "odin Clone" is now officially available, and ready to benefit any BroadSoft-based Service Provider.
About Park Bench Solutions Inc.
Park Bench Solutions (http://parkbenchsolutions.com/) is a next-generation software & services company, built upon "tying business applications together through technology" and seamlessly integrating them into BroadSoft, the worldwide leader in hosted voice solutions and their feature-rich BroadWorks Business Delivery Platform.
