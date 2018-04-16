Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone

"odin Clone is a powerful addition to our already robust odin platform. Our clients now can drastically reduce operating expenses, leaving more time and resources to focus on business initiatives. By introducing odin Clone to the odin Platform, our clients are saving an average of six (6) hours of provisioning labor for every new customer they onboard," says Marc Tribbe, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Park Bench Solutions.

Clone extends seamlessly into the Park Bench Solution odin Platform, and fits perfectly with all of its already-robust capabilities:

odin API: + webhooks allows simple integration into any BroadWorks platform

odin Portal: full service management across the entire BroadWorks platform

odin Provisioning: allows cradle-to-grave BULK user provisioning

odin Wholesale: turns a single platform into multiple instances quickly

odin Reporting: robust easy to use call details and analytics

"We have seen constant demand for better provisioning and management capabilities in BroadWorks. Some say templates are good, and we said, 'why not replicate anything with just a few clicks?' With odin Clone, we are now able to simplify the user experience, save multiple provisioning tasks, and truly automate anyone's existing unique processes," said Dusty Doris, Chief Technology Officer at Park Bench Solutions.

Park Bench Solutions "odin Clone" is now officially available, and ready to benefit any BroadSoft-based Service Provider.

To book a live demonstration with PBS, please follow the link below to schedule:

http://www.parkbenchsolutions.com/odin-clone

About Park Bench Solutions Inc.

Park Bench Solutions (http://parkbenchsolutions.com/) is a next-generation software & services company, built upon "tying business applications together through technology" and seamlessly integrating them into BroadSoft, the worldwide leader in hosted voice solutions and their feature-rich BroadWorks Business Delivery Platform.

Media contact:

Matt Ross

Park Bench Solutions Inc.

9546073887

http://parkbenchsolutions.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/park-bench-solutions-offers-optimized-provisioning-for-cisco-broadsoft-platform-with-new-odin-clone-300630531.html

SOURCE Park Bench Solutions Inc.

Related Links

http://parkbenchsolutions.com

