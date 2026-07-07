PARK CITY EARNS ACCESSIBILITY VERIFIED DESIGNATION FROM WHEEL THE WORLD

30 Park City Businesses Earn the Accessibility Verified Seal, Tapping Into the Fastest-Growing Segment in Travel

PARK CITY, Utah, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Park City is proudly announcing its recent partnership with Wheel the World — the trusted standard for verified accessibility in travel — to bring Accessibility Verified designation to 30 local businesses. This coveted recognition reflects Park City's unwavering commitment to welcoming and supporting travelers with disabilities across hotels, attractions, restaurants, transportation and community services.

"Accessibility isn't an afterthought — it's fundamental to who we are as a community and a destination," said Jennifer Wesselhoff, President and CEO of the Park City Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. "This partnership ensures that travelers with disabilities have trusted, verified information about what Park City offers, so they can experience the world-class adventure and hospitality our community is known for."

Participating partners were evaluated for accessibility features including step-free access, bathroom usability, clear signage, navigation ease and accommodations for various types of disabilities. Park City will celebrate the designation launch on July 23 at an event honoring participating businesses and graduates of Wheel the World's Hospitality Training program at the National Ability Center — an adaptive recreation center that empowers participants through educational programming and adaptive sports to build confidence, independence and connection.

"Park City has always been a place where adventure changes people, and this partnership helps ensure more people can see themselves in that experience," said Willie Ford, CEO at the National Ability Center. "At the National Ability Center, we've spent over 40 years creating access to adaptive recreation and outdoor adventure for individuals with disabilities, so we're proud to join and support a community-wide effort that brings greater visibility, confidence, and practical information to accessible travel."

Park City joins a select group of certified accessible destinations now featured on Wheel the World's marketplace, making the destination discoverable to millions of travelers with disabilities. Building on this momentum, Park City aims to onboard additional partners in 2027, with a goal of bringing the total number of participating local businesses to 60+.

"Park City has always been a destination that embraces everyone, and this partnership makes that promise real. By verifying accessibility across 30 partners and working alongside the National Ability Center, Park City is sending a clear message to the 1.3 billion people with disabilities around the world: this mountain community is ready for you," said Vanessa Amaro, KAM at Wheel the World. "Verified accessibility information turns uncertainty into confidence. For travelers with disabilities, it helps them know what to expect before they arrive, plan with trust, and choose destinations where they feel genuinely welcomed. We're proud to help Park City turn a commitment into a competitive advantage."

For more information about Park City's Accessibility Verified designation and certified partners, click here. Businesses interested in participating in the next cohort can contact Becca Gerber, Sr. Director of Community & Government Affairs at the Park City Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, at [email protected]. For additional information about Visit Park City, visit www.visitparkcity.com.

SOURCE Visit Park City