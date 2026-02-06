Park City Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Eric Cerrati Honored by AAFPRS for Outstanding Leadership as Fellowship Research Review Subcommittee Chair

The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery has recognized Dr. Eric Cerrati, MD, FACS, for his outstanding leadership as Chair of the Fellowship Research Review Subcommittee, which oversees fellowship research and selects recipients of the prestigious John Orlando Roe and Sir Harold Delf Gillies Awards. This national recognition highlights Dr. Cerrati's dedication to advancing the field of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery through education, mentorship, and scholarly excellence.

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), the world's largest specialty association for facial plastic surgery representing more than 2,500 surgeons worldwide, has formally recognized Dr. Eric Cerrati, MD, FACS, for his outstanding leadership as Chair of the organization's Fellowship Research Review Subcommittee. Dr. Cerrati, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in Park City, Utah, was honored for his dedication, expertise, and commitment to advancing the field of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.

The Fellowship Research Review Subcommittee plays a vital role within the AAFPRS, reviewing all fellowship abstracts and research papers submitted by fellows-in-training across the country. The committee is also responsible for selecting the winners of two of the Academy's most distinguished awards: the John Orlando Roe Award and the Sir Harold Delf Gillies Award. Under Dr. Cerrati's leadership, the subcommittee continues to uphold the highest standards of academic rigor while supporting the next generation of facial plastic surgeons in their research pursuits.

Dr. Cerrati's appointment as Chair reflects his longstanding commitment to medical education and mentorship. Prior to entering private practice, he served as an Assistant Professor and the Director of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in the Department of Surgery at the University of Utah, where he trained the next generation of surgeons. He has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed research articles and textbook chapters and has delivered over 50 presentations at national and international conferences on topics ranging from deep plane facelift techniques to innovative approaches in rhinoplasty and facial reconstruction.

"Teaching and mentoring have always been a passion of mine," says Dr. Cerrati. "I'm honored to be recognized by the AAFPRS for this role, and I look forward to continuing my involvement in the Academy for years to come. Supporting the research efforts of our fellows-in-training is essential to advancing the science and artistry of facial plastic surgery."

In addition to his leadership within the AAFPRS, Dr. Cerrati maintains an active role as a featured speaker at national conferences. He was recently selected to present at the 2025 AAFPRS Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, where he shared insights on launching and growing a successful facial plastic surgery practice. His dual focus on clinical excellence and academic contribution has established him as one of the most respected voices in the specialty.

Patients throughout Utah and across the country seek out Dr. Cerrati for his expertise in deep plane facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, lip lift, and complex revision procedures. His practice is devoted exclusively to the face and neck, allowing him to provide an exceptional level of specialization and precision. Dr. Cerrati is widely recognized for delivering natural, long-lasting results with minimal downtime, earning him a reputation as one of the top facial plastic surgeons in the Mountain West region.

More About Dr. Eric Cerrati

Dr. Cerrati received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and completed his five-year otolaryngology–head and neck surgery residency at New York University, one of the nation's top programs, where he was chosen to serve as chief resident. In New York City, he worked with internationally renowned deep plane facelift pioneer Dr. David Rosenberg and gained specialized training in pediatric facial plastic surgery under Dr. Milton Waner at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. Dr. Cerrati then completed one of the most prestigious fellowships in the country at the Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Chicago. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Cerrati is double board-certified in facial plastic surgery and head and neck surgery. During his academic tenure at the University of Utah, he served as the official facial plastic surgeon to the Utah Jazz, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, U.S. Speedskating, U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, and the International Olympic and Paralympic Medical Committees.

Dr. Cerrati's private practice is located in Park City, Utah, where he provides comprehensive facial plastic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic treatments in a discreet, patient-centered environment. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.drericcerrati.com.

