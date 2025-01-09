PARK CITY MOUNTAIN AND THE PARK CITY PROFESSIONAL SKI PATROL ASSOCIATION REACH AGREEMENT

Statement on Park City Mountain from Vail Resorts

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Park City Mountain has reached an agreement with the Park City ski patrol union that is consistent with our company's wage structure for all patrollers, non-unionized and unionized, while accounting for the unique terrain and avalanche complexity of Park City Mountain," said Bill Rock, President of Vail Resorts' Mountain Division. "We look forward to welcoming back the Park City Mountain patrollers in the coming days and moving forward together as one team. We apologize to our guests who were impacted by this strike and are incredibly grateful to our team who worked hard to keep the mountain open and operating safely over the past two weeks."

SOURCE Park City Mountain