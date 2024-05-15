Park City Welcomes Summer with New Consumer Campaign

America's most accessible mountain destination announces summer openings, expansions, special events and a plea to travel with care

PARK CITY, Utah, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend and traditional start of the summer holiday season, Park City is gearing up to offer visitors endless opportunities to stay, dine and play this summer and is asking the visiting public to travel with care and consciousness. From the offerings at Blue Sky Ranch in Wanship to the area's abundant golf and fly-fishing options, to a full schedule of concerts and festivals, Park City is an ideal destination for a summer alpine getaway.

Resorts Expand and Launch Summer Operations

Mountain Biking Deer Valley Resort, Park City, Utah Mountain Coaster at Park City Mountain Resort

Deer Valley Resort

Experience the ultimate summer escape at Deer Valley Resort, where endless mountain adventures await, from lift-served hiking and downhill mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides, outdoor concerts to culinary delights and craft beer festivities, Deer Valley promises an unforgettable season of fun for everyone.

The Deer Valley Music Festival and Concert Series runs from June to September and features world-class artists performing under the stars at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. For culinary inspiration, Deer Valley's Creative Academy Classes offer a hands-on experience while discovering the secrets behind crafting the resort's delicious dishes and drinks. And don't miss the third annual Mountain Beer Festival, returning September 14 & 15, featuring refreshing brews from local breweries, live music, and BBQ delights. As the resort pursues the unveiling of their major expansion project, Expanded Excellence™ and the new Deer Valley East Village, more than 50 miles of multi-use trails will be available for recreating. This never-before-seen terrain will be rolled out gradually and project updates can be found here.

Summer operations run June 14 through September 22, 2024 (conditions permitting).

Park City Mountain

Park City Mountain is the largest ski area in the United States – and summer means even more fun! Beginning on June 8, Summer activities will include Alpine slide, mountain coaster, mini golf and gem panning at the Mountain Village Adventure Park; scenic chairlift rides (free for 24/25 Epic Pass holders!) and lift-served mountain biking; golf; hiking; delicious dining and live music many nights a week. Summer activities and events, hours, and lift tickets can be found here.

Canyons Village

Canyons Village at Park City Mountain will tee-up summer at Canyons Golf on May 24. Set on 97 acres, the 6,256-yard, par-70 course, designed by renowned course architects Gene Bates and Casey Bates, offers 18 holes of challenging and enjoyable golf characterized by memorable shots with dramatic views.

In addition to golf, summer activities in Canyons Village, including the free Summer Concert Series, begin on June 15.

Utah Olympic Park

Utah Olympic Park (UOP) has been busy preparing the 2002 Olympic facility for the summer season. The $3 million Project Big Air includes seven brand-new sport-specific training ramps for aerials, moguls, freeskiing, snowboarding and big air. There is no other facility like this in the world, placing Park City and the Utah Olympic Park at the forefront of skiing and snowboarding development. Utah Olympic Park opens for summer activities on May 24, featuring the signature summer Comet Bobsled ride, three adventure ropes course, ziplines, alpine slide and a drop tower. A variety of sport camps are also available for children.

The UOP's Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Show, featuring its signature half-hour big air performance, will be held at 11:00 a.m. every Saturday and 1:00 p.m. every Sunday excluding July 4, from mid-June through early September. A complete schedule of events, activities and hours of operation are available here .

Woodward Park City

Woodward Park City is a world-class, year-round action sports destination that encourages intuitive growth and safe progression for all ages and abilities. Encompassing a fully integrated campus with lift-served mountain biking, and an indoor facility for wheeled sports including skateboarding, scooter, BMX, and acro-sports including parkour and trampoline. Woodward Park City offers a full restaurant and bar with beer, wine, and cocktails. More information and lift tickets can be purchased here.

Libations launch and expand in Park City

High West Distillery , Utah's award-winning whiskey maker and the first legal distillery in Utah since 1870, welcomes guests to its distillery at Blue Sky Ranch to create the world's only whiskey distillery and luxury guest ranch. The Distillery allows High West to offer educational tours of the whiskey making process and a cutting-edge culinary kitchen featuring High West's "Best of Utah" high country cuisine and whiskey pairings.

Alpine Distilling, another award-winning distillery native to Park City, Utah. The owners, Rob and Sara Sergent, produce whiskey and gin by curating grains, woods, berries, fruits, and roots to craft the award-winning portfolio. Alpine's efforts mirror the values of the community: Adventurous, Innovative, and Authentic.

Park City is home to three unique breweries. Top of Main Brew Pub opened in 1986 as Wasatch Brewery, becoming Utah's first brew pub. Park City Brewery located in Kimball Junction is open daily. Offset Bier is Park City's newest brewery, serving traditional beer styles and new-aged brewery craftsmanship.

Park City is also home to Old Town Cellars (oTc), a local wine-bar and après destination, offering affordable, and non-alcoholic options for all. The bar will be re-opening for the summer on May 17.

Festivals, Fireworks and Fun

A highlight of summer, the annual Park City Fourth of July Parade will be the centerpiece of a weekend of holiday celebrations. The long weekend kicks off on July 3, with the 89th Annual Oakley Independence Day Rodeo. The Fourth of July festivities begin with a 5k run, the parade at 11:00 a.m. along Historic Main Street, an afternoon of fun at City Park, and will culminate with a drone show at Park City Mountain.

Park City also hosts a variety of festivals and outdoor events throughout the summer. The dining al fresco season officially gets underway with Savor the Summit , Park City's longest outdoor dinner party, on June 22, 2024. The 55th Annual Kimball Arts Festival , one of the top art festivals in the country, takes place August 2 – 5, 2024. Park City's Historic Main Street will be lined with more than 200 selected artists, 30 live bands, three wine and beer gardens and the Kimball Kid's Corner. Park City Song Summit has a new set of dates, August 15-17. The Park City Wine Festival returns October 3 – 5, 2024, with more than 100 food artisans, wineries, breweries, distilleries, epicurean purveyors and locally made products featured.

For a complete list of summer events in Park City, please visit our website.

Outdoor adventures await in Park City

Summer in Park City offers a broad range of family-friendly activities, from fly-fishing and paddle boarding to horseback riding, mountain biking and hiking on over 400 miles of public trails. An extensive list of summer adventures is available here .

Only in Park City

With a year-round population of 7,000, Park City is home to a handful of summer activities that share the "local flavor" of the mountain town community. From free outdoor concerts to Wednesday's Farmer's Market to the Park Silly Sunday Market and the locally guided Park City Food Tour , visitors are welcomed to experience Park City like a local. Park City is also proud of its historic roots. Homeowners open their doors to tour their mining-era homes on the annual Park City Historic Home Tour in June. Visitors can also explore the architecture and stories of Park City on the Park City Historic Walking Tour . Check back here for the dates of these events and mark your calendars for free entrance to the Park City Museum on June 15, July 20, and August 17.

A new campaign for the 'Mountainkind'

Ahead of the busy summer season, Park City is asking visitors to travel with care and consciousness this season. Coining a new phrase, Mountainkind, Park City is appealing to the traveling public to assist in a wide range of social behaviors designed to help with the area's long term sustainability goals, from trail etiquette to recycling, water usage, public transit, car-free travel and wildlife awareness, to name just a few. 'Mountainkind' will become a phrase associated with visitor behavior so those who visit Park City will do so with a mindset of cooperation and destination stewardship.

