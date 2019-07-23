Park City's Talisker Club Launches Multi-Year Reimagination

PARK CITY, Utah, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Storied Deer Valley, LLC, owner and developer of Talisker Club, today announced a multi-year reimagination aimed at further enriching the club's four-season lifestyle and positioning the club as Park City's only four-club private community with an incomparable collection of mountain, Main Street, backcountry and country clubs under one membership. Starting this summer, Talisker Club will unveil the first of many redefining concepts for its iconic club venues aimed to exceed buyer's demands and the growing desire for authentic family legacy experiences. Comprised of two distinct neighborhoods, Empire Pass and Tuhaye, Talisker Club will enhance its Park City mountain lifestyle beyond its exclusive ski-in/ski-out access, world-class golf, dining and entertainment facilities to introduce re-invigorated family-focused amenities to include an expanded Kids Pool and Family Park featuring a winter Ice Skating Rink and an Open-Air pavilion, as well as begin construction on a completely renovated Tower Club with new Spa, Wildstar Kids Camp and exciting year-round pool/après ski experience.

Talisker Club - Tuhaye

Since being acquired by Storied Deer Valley, LLC in 2018, Talisker Club has experienced an outstanding first year securing more than $15 million of sales in the club's Tuhaye neighborhood and contracting 80 percent of its newly launched real estate offerings valued at more than $60 million. The successful 2018-19 winter sales season confirmed the continued interest in the Talisker Club community recent pre-sale interest at its newly introduced real estate enclaves, The Residences at The Tower and The Tower Villas at the Empire Pass neighborhood with 14 of 17 units under contract ahead of construction commencing in early July 2019.

"The beauty of Talisker Club is that it's truly a year-round destination," says Mark Enderle, CEO of Storied Development, LLC, developer of Talisker Club. "It's experiential. Your family will create lasting memories during their time together at Talisker."

Enhanced Luxury Mountain Living at Talisker Club – Empire Pass

At Talisker Club - Empire Pass, the only private ski-in/ski-out club on the mountain at Deer Valley, the Tower clubhouse is currently being expanded to include a new full-service Spa experience and a larger Wildstar Kids Camp and Fitness Center. In addition, newly created and enhanced outdoor living and gathering spaces will be offered including a pool, pavilion, fire pits, hot tubs and Ski Beach. Coinciding with these enhancements is a new luxury enclave of 14 private condominium homes, The Residences at The Tower. Sales began this winter as the only on-mountain residences directly connected to the Tower clubhouse with 11 of 14 Residences currently under contract. Also featured, is Moonshadow, a rare, limited collection of eight custom homesites that will go to market in July, offering sweeping views of Park City's Main Street and Deer Valley's Flagstaff Mountain.

Fun For All Generations at Talisker Club – Tuhaye

Two new family amenities will premiere this summer at Talisker Club – Tuhaye, Moondance Park and a Kids Resort Pool, signifying the first in a series of upcoming indoor-outdoor locales on-site. Moondance Park will include an expansive collection of outdoor activities to be enjoyed year-round, including an Ice-Skating Rink. A new Kids Resort Pool will also launch at the Tuhaye Clubhouse featuring exciting pool rides and experiences created for kids of all ages. New real estate home offerings will feature Morningstar, a shared ownership opportunity, as well as an enclave of new cabin homes, at Whispering Hawk. In addition, a new collection of custom homesites at Lone Peak, Silent Creek and Serenade neighborhoods will offer a rare combination of mountain or water views of Mount Timpanogos and the Jordanelle Reservoir.

A New Main Street Gathering Spot to Be Enjoyed By All

Talisker Club's recent acquisition of the historic Coal & Lumber building at the center of Park City's famed Main street opened in July as Courchevel – A Talisker Club Bistro, Talisker Club's newest dining experience and gathering place. Available to both Talisker Club members and the wider Park City community, the new dining experience will be made up of a fine dining restaurant, a Coffee Shop and Wine Bar and a downstairs private members only Après Ski Lounge and Patio.

Backcountry Bliss – Talisker Club Outpost

One of the most coveted amenities at Talisker Club is The Outpost, a private backcountry experience in a high-mountain meadow with adventures in every season. Members and guests can relax in the Club's private yurt after a day packed with winter activities on the private tubing hill, snowmobiling or snowshoeing. While summer adventures include hiking, horseback riding, archery and the Club's renown Campfire Dinners.

About Talisker Club

Talisker Club is Park City's only four-club private community presenting an incomparable collection of mountain, Main Street, backcountry and country clubs. All highlighted by a distinct collection of venues including landmark ski-in/ski-out at the Tower Club at Empire Pass at Deer Valley and signature golf and family amenities at Tuhaye. Talisker Club is developed and managed through Storied Deer Valley, LLC – a Storied Development, LLC company. www.TaliskerClub.com

About Storied Deer Valley, LLC

Storied Deer Valley, LLC is a company lead by Storied Development, LLC, a partnership of seasoned real estate executives, Mark Enderle and Mark Yarborough. The partners have a 30-year track record of success in the development, marketing, sales and operation of private club communities throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii, Caribbean, and Mexico. www.StoriedLiving.com

SOURCE Talisker Club

Related Links

www.TaliskerClub.com

