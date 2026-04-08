Park Hyatt Changsha Named Four-Star Hotel In Forbes Travel Guide's 2026 Star Awards

Park Hyatt Changsha Earns Prestigious Accolade;

Ratings Showcased on ForbesTravelGuide.com

CHANGSHA, China, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and cruise ships, recently announced its 2026 Star Awards. Park Hyatt Changsha earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Occupying the top floors of Changsha IFS Tower 2, situated within one of the city's most iconic shopping and commercial complexes, Park Hyatt Changsha is a stylish and sophisticated residence that harmoniously combines breathtaking views, cultural heritage and curated aesthetics with impeccable service. The interiors of Park Hyatt Changsha inspired by the natural colors and materials of Hunan province - famed for its caves, waterfalls, and soaring quartzite sandstone columns as well as the contemporary spirit and dynamism of Changsha as a commercial, manufacturing, and transportation hub. True to the Park Hyatt brand's renowned connection to the arts, Park Hyatt Changsha is adorned with original paintings and sculptures that are deeply rooted in the context of their location.

Park Hyatt Changsha houses 230 modern rooms, including 24 suites with panoramic views of the city and Xiangjiang River starting from the 54th floor. The natural beauty of Hunan's Zhangjiajie National Forest Park inspired the timber slats and sage green palette, and the spacious rooms include a lounge area and walk-in-wardrobe. Spanning the hotel's entire 62nd floor, Lilan is the dining and drinking destination, featuring five unique venues, each with its own distinctive décor and ambiance. Lilan's attentive butlers provide impeccable service tailored to each guest's preferences. Led by Executive Chef Zhang Wenwen, the culinary team at Park Hyatt Changsha showcases innovative Hunan cuisine that inherits traditional flavors, utilizing the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients. With a prized location in the heart of the city, evocative interiors and excellent culinary offerings, Park Hyatt Changsha is well-positioned to stage spectacular events, and has its sights set on being the city's preeminent location for successful gatherings, big or small. Furthermore, the fitness center on the 48th floor, inspired by the concept of body-mind balance, offers an urban wellness retreat, complete with unique hydrotherapy facilities, providing a tranquil oasis amidst the vibrant city, reflecting an understated luxury approach to hospitality.

"With its elegant interiors, exquisitely landscaped gardens, charming floral arrangements, and inspirational contemporary art, says Albert Hong, general manager, Park Hyatt Changsha. "We aim to offer unparalleled comfort and exceptionally attentive service to its worldly guests seeking reprieve from their extensive travels."

Forbes Travel Guide's highly anticipated 68th annual Star Awards list covers more than 95 countries.

"Forbes Travel Guide's Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality," said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "This year's list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today's discerning guest."

To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

To learn how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.

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About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt's legacy spans over 45 years of being the luxury choice for discerning global travelers, offering refined and exceptional accommodations in the world's most desirable cities and resort destinations. Each property is thoughtfully designed to deliver residentially inspired elegance through architecture, housed world-class art, and curated immersive culinary experiences—all complemented by an intuitively personalized level of service. Guests enjoy carefully appointed rooms, acclaimed design, and signature restaurants led by award-winning chefs—creating experiences as personal as they are memorable. For more information, visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, X and Instagram, and tag your moments with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

SOURCE Park Hyatt Changsha