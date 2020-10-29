Park Hyatt St. Kitts Debuts Path Forward, Focusing On Safety And Wellbeing

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hyatt St. Kitts is pleased to announce its path forward to welcome back guests and customers, on November 1, 2020; helping them once again experience the joy of travel. With a focus on safety first and wellbeing always, Park Hyatt St. Kitts is reimagining the hotel journey with new amenities and offerings that provide safety and security.

As an extension of Hyatt's recently announced Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment, Hyatt is collaborating with medical experts from Cleveland Clinic and other trusted industry advisors to fine-tune re-opening and operating procedures such as colleague reorientations, enhanced cleaning and safety protocols, and a Hygiene and Wellbeing Leader at every property.

"With safety and wellbeing in mind, we are listening to our guests and colleagues and working to implement new experiences that will help reimagine the Park Hyatt St. Kitts journey," said Marc Schneider, General Manager. "The most important element of welcoming back guests is doing it safely, and we are going beyond cleaning to advance care across our entire hotel experience for guests, World of Hyatt loyalty members and colleagues."

Beyond Safe and Clean, New Guest Experiences

With creativity and care, Park Hyatt St. Kitts is giving guests and members greater control of their hotel journey and focusing on a more holistic sense of wellbeing from pre-arrival to checkout and beyond. The hotel is reimagining places and spaces to make social distancing not feel that way, striking the right balance of connection and space.

Wellbeing Where You Are: The true fulfillment of Hyatt's purpose of care is wellbeing. Through a new, exclusive collaboration with Headspace, guests, members and colleagues may access mindfulness exercises, guided meditations and sleep content via the World of Hyatt app either on in-room TVs or on the road. Guests can also enjoy enhanced fitness and wellbeing amenities in-room at some hotels, such as Exhale on Demand TV content, fitness equipment delivered to the guestroom (bikes, treadmills, weights), or spa kits and treatments available for delivery. In some cases, hotels have created outdoor workout spaces.

Hyatt hotels are working to roll out enhanced digital amenities through the World of Hyatt app that will give guests more control over how they connect with Hyatt. The new features, available in select markets and rolling out on an ongoing basis, will allow guests to manage preferences like scheduling housekeeping, choosing between pick-up or knock-and-go food orders, Mobile Entry key, contactless check-in and checkout, and more.

Feeding the Senses: Exceptional food and beverage experiences have always been fundamental to Hyatt and a crucial part of the excitement of travel. Park Hyatt St. Kitts

The Luxury of Space : On- and off-property excursions and experiences are being reimagined as private bookable leisure activities with plenty of space such as beach yoga classes and private excursions.

Unprecedented Flexibility

As part of Hyatt's new extended cancellation policy, most reservations booked at Park Hyatt St. Kitts, July 1, 2020 and beyond via Hyatt channels – for any future arrival date through July 31, 2021 – can be cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before scheduled arrival on hyatt.com or via the World of Hyatt app. This includes Advance Purchase Rate reservations. See here for terms and some exceptions.

Caring for Colleagues

At Park Hyatt St. Kitts, the wellbeing of colleagues is core to advancing care for guests and customers. In response to COVID-19, Hyatt has also reimagined the colleague journey at all Hyatt hotels, including Park Hyatt St. Kitts to include new work procedures, colleague resources, and reorientations, in an effort to ensure colleagues' safety and wellbeing. Daily colleague surveys have been introduced to measure colleague comfort and wellbeing, enabling hotel leaders to address opportunities, make adjustments as necessary and meet colleagues' needs in real time.

As part of Hyatt's Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, Park Hyatt St. Kitts has a team member on property trained as a Hygiene & Wellbeing Leader who is responsible for the hotel adhering to Hyatt's new operational guidance and protocols. This Hygiene & Wellbeing Leader will help maintain the hotel's mandatory GBAC STARTM accreditation, including a cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program that will focus on establishing hotel environments that are sanitary, safe and healthy.

The new hotel colleague journey Park Hyatt St. Kitts also includes:

Wellbeing check reminders sent to colleagues prior to arriving at work

Daily temperature checks of all global colleagues upon arrival to the hotel



Masks required by all colleagues and additional personal protective equipment measures may be required based on job duties

Social distance guidance and additional hand sanitizer stations in colleague areas

For more information about Park Hyatt St. Kitts, please visit parkhyattstkitts.com. For more information on Hyatt's enhanced cleanliness protocols and reimagined experiences, please visit hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

About Park Hyatt St. Kitts

Park Hyatt St. Kitts, opened November 2017, is set within Christophe Harbour on Banana Bay with unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea and neighboring Nevis. The resort is home to 126 spacious accommodations, comprising 78 guest rooms and 48 suites, each with a private balcony or terrace. Amenities include beachfront activities, adult and family swimming pools, the Sugar Mill Spa, and The Island Fort by Camp Hyatt for kids. The resort offers three signature dining experiences: an all-day restaurant, Fisherman's Village ocean-to-table dining for lunch and dinner, and The Stone Barn fine dining experience. The Reception Hall features over 7,000 square feet of dedicated event space. For more information visit: stkitts.park.hyatt.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 41 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

