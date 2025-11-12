Park Loyalty closes Series A funding led by Elephant

The investment will accelerate Park Loyalty's product innovation, team growth, and delivery of new features to customers.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Loyalty, a leading provider of omnichannel parking enforcement and violations management solutions, today announced the close of its Series A funding round led by Elephant. The investment marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and will accelerate the expansion of its product portfolio, services, and implementation teams to meet growing market demand.

Elephant is a venture capital firm focused on high-growth software, internet, and technology companies. With a proven track record and understanding of the parking and mobility market, Elephant stood out as a uniquely aligned partner for Park Loyalty's long-term vision. The partnership supports Park Loyalty's commitment to helping parking agencies modernize enforcement and move toward data-driven, transparent, and community-oriented approaches that encourage compliance and improve mobility outcomes.

The funding will be used to accelerate the development of Park Loyalty's Pro Solutions suite including Enforce Pro, Process Pro, Permit Pro, and newest addition, Rewards Pro, and to expand implementation capacity and customer support operations.

"This investment validates the hard work of our entire team," said Sriram Somanchi, Founder and CTO of Park Loyalty. "It energizes us to continue driving innovation that aligns with customer objectives."

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Park Loyalty has rapidly become a trusted name in parking management software solutions. Over the past year, the company has expanded to 33 U.S. states and Canada, surpassed 1,000 enforcement subscriptions and now serves more than 100 customers across municipalities, private operators, transit authorities and universities. Its platform supports the processing of over four million citations annually. Earlier this year, Park Loyalty also introduced its automated enforcement solution, marking a major step in supporting off-street and frictionless enforcement capabilities.

Marc Lucey, CEO of Park Loyalty, said: "The funding is more than capital, it's a testament to the trust our customers and investors have placed in our vision. We're building something that makes a real impact, and this partnership will help us move even faster."

About Park Loyalty

Park Loyalty makes parking software simple. Its Pro Solutions platform delivers enforcement, processing, permitting, and rewards solutions for any type of parking agency. Park Loyalty is a leader in omnichannel enforcement, supporting operations through on-street patrolling officers, mobile LPR integration, and automated, frictionless parking facilities with citations issued as ticket-by-mail or e-citations, all seamlessly managed within the same platform.

With proven rapid deployment, a growing network of integration partners, and deep industry expertise, Park Loyalty ensures that no matter how agencies manage their parking, the platform can support them. By connecting frontline enforcement with back-office processing, permit management, and customer engagement, Park Loyalty helps agencies increase efficiency, strengthen compliance, and deliver measurable results for their communities.

Visit parkloyalty.com or follow Park Loyalty on LinkedIn.

About Elephant

Elephant is a venture capital firm focused on high-growth software, internet, and technology companies. Elephant partners with visionary entrepreneurs to help them scale and build market-leading solutions.

Visit elephantvc.com.

