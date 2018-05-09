Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the lighting of its new marquee and hotel tower signs, Monte Carlo officially shed its name this week for a new identity – Park MGM – making way for the resort set for completion later this year. Following a transformation that will touch every element of the central Strip property, Park MGM is a welcoming social hub that evokes the residential spirit, intimacy and individuality of a boutique experience on a resort scale.

A partnership between Sydell Group and MGM Resorts International, Park MGM was born from the collaborative vision of the New York-based lifestyle hotelier and one of the world's preeminent destination resort developers. When complete, the project will comprise two new distinct experiences: Park MGM, and a Las Vegas version of the renowned NoMad, a standalone 292-room hotel encompassing the tower's top four floors.

"It's a very special moment seeing this ambitious idea begin to come to life," said Andrew Zobler, founder and CEO of Sydell Group. "Together with MGM, we were able to rethink every element of the guest experience and create something personal on a grand scale."

Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, said, "The opening of Park MGM, and soon NoMad, will tie together the entire neighborhood we've created with The Park, T-Mobile Arena and CityCenter. We are grateful to Andrew and the team at Sydell Group for sharing our vision to deliver a destination that embraces its surroundings and speaks to a new generation of travelers."

Beginning with the opening of the 5,200-seat Park Theater in December 2016, the resort has unveiled several new amenities including completely reimagined guestrooms and suites, food and beverage offerings, lounges, pools, meeting spaces and more. The evolution of the Park MGM experience will continue throughout 2018 with the addition of nightlife; a new dining concept from Roy Choi embracing the energy of Los Angeles' Koreatown; an Eataly marketplace designed specifically for Las Vegas; and the launch of Lady Gaga's highly anticipated special engagement, among other elements.

NoMad Las Vegas will open within Park MGM in Fall 2018 with 292 guestrooms and suites; a dedicated entrance and lobby; high-limit gaming; a private pool environment; and the Las Vegas debut of Chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara, the visionaries behind the world's best restaurant, Eleven Madison Park.

Additional details about the experiences still to come will be shared in the months ahead as the resort continues to take shape. Guests seeking a taste of Park MGM now can experience these resort features:

With its unrivaled central location, Park MGM offers guests direct access to what is quickly becoming the city's premier entertainment district, featuring T-Mobile Arena, The Park and Park Theater.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

ABOUT SYDELL GROUP

A partnership between Ron Burkle and Andrew Zobler, Sydell Group is the creator and manager of unique hotels deeply rooted in their location and architecture. Sydell's core expertise is an ability to collaborate with original talent within the world of design, food & beverage, and retail, and bring them together in the creation of compelling new hotels that engage the communities around them. Sydell Group's diverse portfolio of award-winning properties include The NoMad, New York and Los Angeles; The LINE LA and DC; Freehand Miami, Chicago, LA & New York; and The Ned, London; as well as an upcoming opening in Austin. www.sydellgroup.com

