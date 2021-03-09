Park 'n Fly & Blackhawk Partner Together to Offer Park 'n Fly Gift Cards! Now Available at Select Target and Kroger Stores!
Just in Time for Spring Travel!
Mar 09, 2021, 09:00 ET
ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park 'N Fly, the nation's leader in off-airport parking, is excited to announce their partnership with the BlackHawk Network to launch the Park 'N Fly Gift Card Program. Park 'N Fly, headquartered in Atlanta will now offer variable ($25-$500) gift cards at Kroger stores throughout the Atlanta market and $100 gift cards available at Target stores in the 15 cities where there are Park 'N Fly locations. Park 'N Fly's CEO, Tony Paalz commented "We are excited to be included in Target and Kroger's gift card assortment, just in time for the spring travel season." "Whether you are going away for spring break or planning a business trip this year our Park 'N Fly gift card program allows you to use this in place of cash next time you visit a cashier at one of our locations".
Park 'N Fly gift cards are great gifts for friends and family members that enjoy traveling but want to avoid using cash or credit cards. Plus, Park 'N Fly offers unique services like luggage assistance, quick shuttle service to and from the airport and in select locations free car wash, oil change, pet boarding and so much more. The Park 'N Fly gift card makes the perfect gift to give! To find a Kroger or Target store that carries Park 'N Fly gift cards click on this link to find a store near you! https://www.pnf.com/frequently-asked-questions
About Park Holding, Inc.
Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.
About BCD Group
BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management and its subsidiary BCD Meetings & Events, global meetings and events agency), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking) and Airtrade (consolidation and fulfillment). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.
Media Contact
Anne Edwards
VP of Marketing
404.364.8157
SOURCE Park 'N Fly
