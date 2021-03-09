Park 'n Fly & Blackhawk Partner Together to Offer Park 'n Fly Gift Cards! Now Available at Select Target and Kroger Stores!

Park 'N Fly gift cards are great gifts for friends and family members that enjoy traveling but want to avoid using cash or credit cards. Plus, Park 'N Fly offers unique services like luggage assistance, quick shuttle service to and from the airport and in select locations free car wash, oil change, pet boarding and so much more. The Park 'N Fly gift card makes the perfect gift to give! To find a Kroger or Target store that carries Park 'N Fly gift cards click on this link to find a store near you! https://www.pnf.com/frequently-asked-questions

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management and its subsidiary BCD Meetings & Events, global meetings and events agency), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking) and Airtrade (consolidation and fulfillment). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

Media Contact

Anne Edwards

VP of Marketing

404.364.8157

SOURCE Park 'N Fly

Related Links

http://www.pnf.com

