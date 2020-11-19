Park 'N Fly @ Park DIA in Denver - Indoor and Outdoor Parking Grand Opening

With this operational management deal in Denver, this location marks 15 locations around the country for Park 'N Fly. "We are excited to be in the Denver market and taking over the operational management of the Park DIA location," says Tony Paalz, CEO of Park 'N Fly. "We look forward to continuing to delight the Park DIA customers with exceptional service for many years to come."

Park 'N Fly® the leader in airport parking announces an operational management deal with the Park DIA location in Denver

Over the next few months, customers will see a logo change from Park DIA to Park 'N Fly @ Park DIA and will continue to experience outstanding service.

The outstanding services that Park 'N Fly @ Park DIA will offer include:

Indoor & Outdoor Parking

Luggage Assistance

Quick Shuttle Service to and from Airport

Mobile App Technology

Online website reservations

With Park 'N Fly @ Park DIA, parking can be reserved online at www.parkdia.com or www.pnf.com.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Holdings N.V. Company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today Park 'N Fly operates 16 facilities in 15 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BDC Travel (global corporate travel management), Travix (online travel: CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Flugladen and Vayama), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), Airtrade Holland (consolidation and fulfillment) and joint venture Parkmobile International (mobile parking applications). BCD Group employs over 14,000 people and operates in 108 countries with total sales of US$26.4 billion, including US$10.4 billion partner sales. For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

