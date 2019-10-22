Park 'N Fly Acquires Executive Valet!

The Executive Valet story closely parallels Park 'N Fly's history. Both companies began similar-style operations in the late 1960s and have always shared the same mission of providing ease, value and top-notch customer service. Over the past decades, Executive Valet and Park 'N Fly have become airport-parking industry leaders.

Tony Paalz has been the CEO of Park 'N Fly for more than 10 years, growing the business online and through additional locations. Now, Executive Valet is part of the Park 'N Fly family. This exciting acquisition will allow Executive Valet's customers and employees to reap the benefits of Park 'N Fly's first-in-class technology and global parking network. But the one thing that won't change? The high level of service and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Park 'N Fly is excited to acquire Executive Valet to create the ideal parking facility servicing Hartford's Bradley International Airport.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Holdings N.V. Company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today Park 'N Fly operates 18 facilities in 17 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com .

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BDC Travel (global corporate travel management), Travix (online travel: CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Flugladen and Vayama), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), Airtrade Holland (consolidation and fulfillment) and joint venture Parkmobile International (mobile parking applications). BCD Group employs over 14,000 people and operates in 108 countries with total sales of US$26.4 billion, including US$10.4 billionpartner sales. For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com .

