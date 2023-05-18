Park 'N Fly Announces the Relaunch of ParkRideFlyUSA.com

News provided by

Park 'N Fly

18 May, 2023, 10:28 ET

The nation's leading off-site airport parking provider now allows customers to reserve affordable parking in additional cities through its extended network

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park 'N Fly, the nation's leading off-site airport parking provider, announces the launch of ParkRideFlyUSA.com, a brand-new website that makes it easier than ever to reserve affordable parking at airports across the country. This sister website to PNF.com includes Park 'N Fly's own locations as well as partner facilities to dramatically expand accessibility to budget-friendly airport parking.

Continue Reading
Park ‘N Fly Announces the Relaunch of ParkRideFlyUSA.com
Park ‘N Fly Announces the Relaunch of ParkRideFlyUSA.com
PNF Hartford Lot Shuttle Entrance (PRNewsfoto/Park 'N Fly)
PNF Hartford Lot Shuttle Entrance (PRNewsfoto/Park 'N Fly)
SP Fly (PRNewsfoto/Park 'N Fly)
SP Fly (PRNewsfoto/Park 'N Fly)

ParkRideFlyUSA.com is also poised to become any traveler's go-to resource with airport-specific information that includes dining and shopping guides, maps, customer reviews and more.

According to Park 'N Fly CEO Tony Paalz, "We're excited to offer customers the ability to reserve off-site airport parking at facilities beyond our own, while remaining committed to providing the convenience and affordability they have come to rely on Park 'N Fly for. By including access to our entire partner network on one website, travelers can now enjoy stress-free airport parking across the US."

Vice President of PNF Network Brett Bodenan is especially enthusiastic about the launch of ParkRideFlyUSA.com. "Online user experience has always been one of Park 'N Fly's top priorities, and we're taking it to the next level with this new site. We've included all the features our customers love, such as the ability to make a reservation with just a few clicks and offering easy to identify affordable pricing around the country. With an entirely new design, it's even easier for customers to reserve parking across the nation and get the best available pricing."

The launch of ParkRideFlyUSA.com is just the latest step in Park 'N Fly's ongoing commitment to customer service. Now, expanded accessibility joins the convenience and affordability that has made Park 'N Fly the nation's leading off-site airport parking provider for more than 55 years.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services in more 80 U.S. markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing and detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. A privately-owned company founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen, the group includes BCD Travel (a global corporate travel management company and its subsidiary global meetings and events agency, BCD Meetings & Events), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), and Airtrade (a consolidation and fulfillment company). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com

Media Contact 
Anne Edwards
Chief Marketing Officer
Park 'N Fly
(404) 364 -8157
[email protected]

SOURCE Park 'N Fly

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.