Park n Fly Introduces New Brand Campaign #parknflyguy

This campaign was developed after performing internal employee and external customer research that overwhelmingly identified the desire for a brand campaign that embodies the company's long-standing commitment to stress-free travel and a positive airport-parking experience for business and leisure travelers alike.Park 'N Fly's customer experience is highly dependent on the interaction with shuttle drivers, cashiers and valet-parking assistants, and these on-site employees served as the inspiration for the Park 'N Fly Guy's friendly, enthusiastic, musically-inclined persona.

Since shuttle drivers are usually the first-person customers see when they get to the airport and the last-one they interact with before they get home, there was no doubt The Park 'N Fly Guy had to represent each and every employee who plays a part in the company's exceptional customer service. Friendly and enthusiastic like all of the team members at our parking facilities and behind the scenes, his guitar skills are an added bonus! (Learn more about the Park 'N Fly Guy here.)

The Park 'N Fly Guy is the primary focus of the company's latest campaign that will be implemented across all customer touch-points. The Park 'N Fly Guy will be featured as part of all marketing and promotional platforms, including the company's website, emails, social media ads, brochures, and billboards, as well as wraps on all airport shuttles.

Another key component of this campaign is a "jingle" that features The Park 'N Fly Guy and highlights the company's competitive advantage as a whole. Park 'N Fly wanted to give employees an opportunity to share their passion for the company with a contest, and Patty Stevenson, Lot Manager at Park 'N Fly's facility in Dallas, was selected as the winner. Not only is Patty a songwriter on the side, but her husband is also a singer, and together they created the perfect tune that will be used in commercials aired digitally in 2021. Check it out on www.pnf.com or our social platforms #parknflyguy.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management and its subsidiary BCD Meetings & Events, global meetings and events agency), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking) and Airtrade (consolidation and fulfillment). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

