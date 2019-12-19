Park 'N Fly is Proud to Announce Partnership with The Scott Hamilton CARES foundation

Park 'N Fly is helping CARES Turn Cancer Upside Down™ this holiday season through their pin-up campaign running now until December 31, 2019. With every donation, a customer will receive a pin-up skate to write someone's name that they want to honor. Park 'N Fly knows during the holidays that our customers like to give back and this campaign allows our customers to do so each time they park with us when traveling. A customer may donate the amount they choose either through one of our cashiers or via the scottcares.org donation link. Park 'N Fly helps support this campaign at all Park 'N Fly locations nationwide, as well as through email and social media marketing.

Park 'N Fly is passionate about corporate social responsibility and making sure that we do our part in giving back to people in our communities and helping as well as inspiring others. We hope that we inspire other organizations, companies, and individuals to get involved when it comes to social responsibility, which in turn encourages further inspiration in the community and the lives of the people within them.

To learn more about The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, please visit www.scottcares.org, follow at TeamScottCARES on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or visit one of our Park 'N Fly locations to donate this holiday season.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Holdings N.V. Company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today Park 'N Fly operates 17 facilities in 16 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BDC Travel (global corporate travel management), Travix (online travel: CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Flugladen and Vayama), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), Airtrade Holland (consolidation and fulfillment) and joint venture Parkmobile International (mobile parking applications). BCD Group employs over 14,000 people and operates in 108 countries with total sales of US$26.4 billion, including US$10.4 billion partner sales. For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com .

