Park 'N Fly launches the Summer Savings Pass

This pass makes it easy to scan in and out of our lot with no hassle. Remember, supplies are limited, so get it before we run out! Our summer pass is only available at our Atlanta Fly (not including the Atlanta PLUS location), Dallas, Minneapolis, Ontario, and Philadelphia lots.

To purchase your pass today, click the link- https://bit.ly/2Yqv0Mo

Or got to WWW.PNF.COM

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Holdings N.V. Company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today Park 'N Fly operates 17 facilities in 16 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com .

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management), BCD Meetings & Events (global meetings and events agency), Travix (online travel: CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Flugladen and Vayama), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking) and Airtrade (consolidation and fulfillment). BCD Group employs over 14,900 people and operates in 109 countries with total sales of US$29.8 billion in 2018, including US$10.7 billion partner sales. For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com

