Park 'N Fly® Midway- Indoor Parking Grand Opening

With the Midway purchase, this location marks 16 locations in 15 markets around the country. "We are excited to be in the Chicago market and taking over the great Park, Ride, Fly location," says Tony Paalz, CEO of Park 'N Fly. "We look forward to continuing to delight the Park, Ride, Fly customers with exceptional service for many years to come."

The outstanding services that Park 'N Fly Midway will continue to offer include:

Indoor & Outdoor Parking

Luggage Assistance

Quick Shuttle Service to and from Airport

World Class Reservation System

With Park 'N Fly, parking can be reserved online at www.pnf.com.

About Park 'N Fly

Park 'N Fly, a part of BCD Group, was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today Park 'N Fly operates 16 facilities in 15 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management), Travix (online travel: CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Flugladen and Vayama), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), and Airtrade Holland (consolidation and fulfillment). BCD Group employs over 14,500 people and operates in 109 countries with total sales of US$27.94 billion, including US$10.4 billion partner sales. For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

Media Contact

Anne Kozel

VP of Marketing

404.364.8157

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/park-n-fly-midway--indoor-parking-grand-opening-300668523.html

SOURCE Park 'N Fly

Related Links

http://www.pnf.com

