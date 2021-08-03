Park 'N Fly Named one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

Park 'N Fly is proud to announce that they have been recognized as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2021! This accolade solidifies our commitment to promoting a fun, family-oriented, and rewarding corporate culture while providing our entire team with top-notch benefits, compensation, and continuing education. The global pandemic of 2020 and 2021 has posed challenges for many travel-driven businesses and winning the Best and Brightest award for this time-period makes it all-the-more significant and rewarding.

Every year, local companies compete to be named one of "Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®". Sponsored by an independent research firm, each company is evaluated based on a list of specific criteria that includes (but is not limited to) compensation, benefits and employee solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, employee education and development, employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, community initiatives, and strategic company performance.

"Park 'N Fly continually strives to exceed expectations at both the customer and corporate levels, and our dedication to creating an environment that fosters a positive experience for all is paramount," said Tony Paalz CEO. Park 'N Fly was honored along with other award recipients on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 via a virtual ceremony, and we are proud to have been recognized for our contribution to the greater Atlanta area and the community as a whole.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services in more 80 U.S. markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing and detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management and its subsidiary BCD Meetings & Events, global meetings and events agency), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking) and Airtrade (consolidation and fulfillment). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

About the Best and Brightest Program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This nationwide program celebrates companies that are making business better, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and beyond.

Media Contact

Anne Edwards

VP of Marketing Park 'N Fly

(404) 364 -8157

[email protected]

SOURCE Park 'N Fly

