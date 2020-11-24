Park 'N Fly Now Offers… 7, 10 & 20 Days of Prepaid Parking. Just in Time for Holiday Travel!

Order your prepaid parking now before Park 'N Fly gets booked up for the holidays. Or if you are not planning to travel this year purchase our 7, 10 or 20- day prepaid parking for your next year's travel and lock in the low discounted rate before prices increase next year. To purchase your prepaid parking today, visit www.pnf.com or click on the link https://parkingpass.pnf.com/parkingpasses/prepaiddays .

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Holdings N.V. Company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today Park 'N Fly operates 17 facilities in 16 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management), BCD Meetings & Events (global meetings and events agency), Travix (online travel: CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Flugladen and Vayama), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking) and Airtrade (consolidation and fulfillment). BCD Group employs over 14,900 people and operates in 109 countries with total sales of US$29.8 billion in 2018, including US$10.7 billion partner sales. For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

