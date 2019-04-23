Park 'N Fly® Philadelphia - Grand Opening - April 23rd, 2019

With the Philadelphia purchase, this location marks 17 locations in 16 markets around the country. "We are thrilled to be in the Philadelphia market and taking over this location," says Tony Paalz, CEO of Park 'N Fly. "We look forward to delighting customers with our industry leading exceptional service for many years to come."

The outstanding services that Park 'N Fly Philadelphia will offer include:

Luggage Assistance

Quick Shuttle Service to and from Airport

Valet Parking

World Class Website and App Reservation System

Newly paved

LED Lighting

24/7 Access

Park 'N Fly parking can be reserved online at www.pnf.com.

About Park 'N Fly

Park 'N Fly, a part of BCD Group, was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today Park 'N Fly operates 17 facilities in 16 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management), BCD Meetings & Events (global meetings and events agency), Travix (online travel: CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Flugladen and Vayama), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking) and Airtrade (consolidation and fulfillment). BCD Group employs over 14,900 people and operates in 109 countries with total sales of US$29.8 billion in 2018, including US$10.7 billion partner sales. For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

