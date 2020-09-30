Park Place Payments wins Worldwide Finance Most Client-Centric Payments Services Provider

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Payments, the only women founded and run payment processing company, is named the Most Client-Centric Payments Services Provider - USA by the Worldwide Finance Awards, which honors achievements of those thriving in the current climate.

"When I founded Park Place, I listened carefully to what merchants wanted and designed the company to meet those needs," said Samantha Ettus, Founder and CEO of Park Place Payments. "Our salesforce and service differentiate us. We are thrilled by this award not only because we have been recognized for our core competency, but because it also demonstrates that the industry has recognized that it's time for change."

An industry first, Park Place is tackling two pain points. It has created a financial services career path within direct sales for those who have been sidelined in their careers and its leadership team is transforming a stagnant $8B payment processing industry plagued by massive churn, dated technology and a lack of pricing transparency.

Park Place Payments is reducing costs for small to medium businesses while offering them concierge level customer service without the concierge price tag. At the same time, it is creating income opportunities for sidelined populations who have strong local relationships. The community-driven model trains its Account Executives to sell financial services to local businesses, offering better rates and service. In turn, this motivated group is now earning recurring revenue to put back into the local economy.

About Park Place Payments

Park Place Payments is a salesforce as a solution fintech that is revolutionizing the ripe-for-disruption payments and credit card processing industry. The trusted team, technology, service, and transparent pricing model is unparalleled. Park Place is achieving record client retention rates based on its attentive and proactive customer service that saves merchants time and money.

About Worldwide Finance Awards, Hosted by Acquisition International

Now in its seventh year, the Worldwide Finance Awards highlights and rewards the achievements of those in the industry that continuously overcome the difficulties posed by the ongoing global economic issues and persevere to thrive in the current climate. Acquisition International is a monthly magazine brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd, a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate finance news and reporting.

