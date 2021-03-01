Park Place Technologies Advances Hybrid IT Infrastructure Support with Introduction of ParkView Server Management™

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, a single source for award-winning data center hardware maintenance and a full suite of managed services, has announced its latest innovation. ParkView Server Management™ offers the tools and expertise to support IT hybrid infrastructure: physical, virtual and cloud technologies. The new service, delivered by Park Place's Enterprise Operations Center (EOC), streamlines IT operations by simplifying the management of compute environments and provides clients with incident management, patch management and remediation. With ParkView Server Management™, Park Place can now monitor and maintain the hardware and software components of servers virtually anywhere – streamlining monitoring and support solutions for customers.

While COVID-19 cases continue to drop throughout the U.S. and vaccination efforts expand, businesses are still several months away from a full return-to-office work environment. As a result, the current normal of remote work – or hybrid approach with a limited number of employees in the office – will continue for the foreseeable future. Similar to the need for workplace flexibility, organizations also require flexible IT infrastructure support that can adjust to the ever-changing business climate. ParkView Server Management™ provides the requisite universal support as the demand for remote infrastructure management increases.

ParkView Server Management™ addresses several universal IT issues:

Maintaining internal competencies for various OS types

Patch Management control

Delays and downtime related to identifying common cause and resolution

Balancing resource focus on daily operational issues vs digital transformation

As a service, ParkView Server Management™ reduces operational complexities with a hardened hosted infrastructure. It is an agentless installation where one agent supports multiple OS instances and hypervisors. The service operates through secure, remote, outbound-only communications access, and is implemented to enable Park Place to obtain failure-related data and to take common cause and non-disruptive remedial actions.

ParkView Server Management™ offers many proof points:

As a managed service, IT teams aren't learning or managing a new tool

Eliminates 90% of event noise

Common causes are identified 50% faster

75% reduction in mean time to repair (MTTR)

Park Place has also recorded several client benefits:

Frees up team resources from constant monitoring of server status and alerts

Monitoring Governance templates reduce alert fatigue by only notifying clients with actionable alerts

Fill skills gaps caused by staff attrition

ParkView Server Management™ is a natural innovation for Park Place's Maintenance and Hardware Monitoring business. The service provides more complete offerings and consumption models through customizable monitoring and remediation packages that complement organizations' in-house tools and skillsets.

ParkView Server Management™ is part of a full suite of ParkView Managed Services™ that brings order to managing an organization's critical infrastructure while accelerating business transformation. ParkView Managed Services™ empowers clients to efficiently Discover, Monitor, Support and Optimize (DMSO) physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure. This combination of integrated management, delivered by our Enterprise Operations Center (EOC), streamlines operations and delivers the agility needed to support today's complex businesses.

"ParkView Server Management™ builds on the success of ParkView Hardware Monitoring. Don't just monitor the status of your hardware; Park Place now assumes primary responsibility for the monitoring, patching, incident management, and remediation of our customers' compute environments," said Kathie Lyons, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ParkView. "As we continue our journey to creating a new tier of third party maintenance provider, we're proud of our 97% customer satisfaction rating and are committed to helping companies maximize the uptime and efficiency of their IT infrastructures."

Park Place's customer-centric services also include Central Park, an industry leading customer portal delivering a true single pane of glass for all service needs; ParkView Input Portal™ (PVIP), which enables customers to self-install ParkView onto their hardware infrastructure; and PPT Tech Mobile, a mobile app that enables customers to remotely manage their data center maintenance account.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments worldwide. Our network of parts to support data centers is stored regionally, locally and on-site to allow for fast parts distribution and service to drive Uptime. Park Place created a new technology service category – Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO) – a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. Our industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ Managed Services, Entuity software, and our Enterprise Operations Center. For more information, visit us at www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

