Park Place Technologies And Paramount Software Solutions Partner To Provide IT And Third-Party Maintenance Support To The State Of Georgia

CLEVELAND, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, the world's largest post-warranty data center maintenance firm, and Paramount Software Solutions, one of Georgia's leading and proven IT services firm for the public and private sector in the U.S., today announced a strategic partnership. The relationship will provide IT support and solutions to the state of Georgia. Together, Park Place Technologies and Paramount will provide exclusive End of Life (EOL) server and storage maintenance for 140 public sector entities across the state. This strategic partnership leverages two leading companies' respective strengths in providing breakthrough IT services and solutions for post-warranty maintenance to enhance productivity, maximize uptime and reduce costs without minimizing the quality of service.

Park Place Technologies will provide post-warranty third-party maintenance support on servers and storage hardware for various entities within Georgia, with Paramount providing technical consulting and solutions along with project management, digital marketing, application development and integration support. Together, these organizations will support various entities including Georgia's Department of Motor Vehicles, Technical College System of Georgia, the Department of Labor, among others.

"Paramount Software Solutions' 20+ year proven track record of providing high-quality technical services and IT recruiting solutions, combined with its steadfast commitment to customer and employee centricity seamlessly aligns with our core values, making them an ideal partner," said Chris Adams, President and CEO, Park Place Technologies. "This partnership enables us to serve a broader range of customers, particularly those in the public sector, while creating additional growth opportunities for our business. We look forward to working with Paramount to bring our award-winning proactive maintenance services and support to 140 Georgia-based entities through this partnership."

When critical infrastructure systems experience any downtime in data center environments, this can yield stressful and costly consequences for a business. Through this partnership, Park Place Technologies and Paramount have strategic teams and processes in place to not only keep costs low without compromising the quality of service, while maximizing uptime by providing 24/7 access to critical care for data centers and related infrastructure 365 days per year – resulting in a guaranteed 50% cost savings compared to manufacturers. Additionally, as part of this partnership, the 140 entities will benefit from ParkView™, Park Place Technologies' award-winning, AI-driven proactive, predictive remote monitoring service.

"We are thrilled to partner with Park Place Technologies as we join forces and combine our IT expertise and service capabilities to support the state of Georgia," said Pramod Sajja, President and CEO, Paramount Software Solutions. "This partnership is another significant milestone in our journey as we build upon the strong foundation we've established in Georgia. Aside from Park Place Technologies' renowned product and servicing capabilities, we were immediately impressed by the team's utmost level of professionalism, responsiveness and customer-centric approach, making them a natural fit to partner with on this exciting initiative. We look forward to pairing these entities with the advanced technologies and maintenance solutions Park Place Technologies offers."

Park Place Technologies and Paramount's contract with the state of Georgia began on April 1, 2019 and will continue as part of a three-year project with the potential for seven one-year renewal options.

About Park Place Technologies

Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies provides a post-warranty alternative to storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centers. With 24/7 access to a global contact center, support from the industry's most advanced engineers and a wide array of industry leading and award-winning services such as ParkViewTM, Park Place Technologies empowers its customers to improve operational speed and maximize uptime. With more than 16,000 customers, including all tier-one OEMs, Park Place Technologies' services are spread across 55,000 data centers in more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

About Paramount Software Solutions

Founded in 1997, Paramount is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified IT solutions firm providing world-class technical and IT recruiting services in government and the private sector. Paramount has developed time-tested methodologies in its dynamic approach towards its solutions offerings that ensure high quality client deliverables. Paramount has been the recipient of many prestigious recognitions, including the INC.5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, Best and The Brightest Companies to Work for® – Atlanta & National, Computerworld Magazine's Best Places to Work in IT, Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work and many more. The company has over 200 employees based in the United States, with a diverse range of technical specializations.

For more information, please visit https://paramountsoft.net

