Park Place Technologies Announces New Distribution Agreement With Arrow Electronics

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, a single source for award-winning data center hardware maintenance and a full suite of managed services, announced today it has signed a North American distribution agreement with global technology provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. The relationship enables Park Place to expand its services within its Discover, Monitor, Support and Optimize (DMSO) strategic approach to infrastructure management.

Park Place will work with Arrow to accelerate momentum around Entuity, its network monitoring platform, and the recently announced ParkView Network Management (PVNM) offering. PVNM (powered by Entuity) is a managed service that provides the tools and expertise to deliver exceptional performance, visibility, and intelligence to manage clients network.

"Arrow's expertise in the enterprise space, and experience bringing enterprise-grade solutions to market, is ideal in helping us evolve our service offerings in 2021 and beyond," said Chris Adams, President and CEO, Park Place Technologies. "Our agreement with Arrow expands Park Place Technologies' credibility and trust with channel partners and customers."

Park Place Technologies' channel partner program empowers channel partners to elevate and differentiate themselves from the competition and solidify their value proposition with customers. Park Place offers cost-effective services for storage, server, and networking hardware maintenance, along with proactive network monitoring. Partners can also access Central Park, a self-service, end-user customer portal, and Park Place's global service network.

"At Park Place Technologies, we view the channel as an excellent source of growth and expansion for our DMSO services," said Jeff McCullough, VP of Global Channel Sales at Park Place Technologies. "This strategic agreement demonstrates our commitment to offering a comprehensive suite of services to all our partners and customers within the channel."

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments and drives Uptime for IT infrastructures worldwide.

We do it through a unique and fully integrated approach called DMSO (Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize), which works across the entire IT infrastructure including cloud computing environments. This combination of integrated management, across multiple layers, streamlines operations and delivers the agility needed to support today's complex business.

Our one-of-a-kind follow-the-sun support model including a global supply chain, certified engineers, multi-vendor technology experts and our Enterprise Operations Center, which can address everything from a hardware failure to a network outage.

Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies' global reach supports over 21,500 clients across 110,000+ data centers in over 154 countries.

For more information, visit us at www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Park Place Technologies Contacts:

Jennifer Deutsch, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

440-991-3105

Michael Miller, Global Content and Communications Manager

[email protected]

440-683-9426

SOURCE Park Place Technologies

Related Links

http://www.parkplacetechnologies.com

