Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer

Tony brings nearly 40 years of financial experience to Park Place, having previously served as a partner at KPMG, where he held a multitude of leadership positions and was involved with many initial public equity and debt offerings as well as acquisitions, business roll-ups and divestitures. He also served as Vice President of Business Integration for CBIZ, Inc., and as Vice President of Rubbermaid, Inc's., in Housewares Division. Tony previously served as Interim CFO in December 2017 before taking on the position full time.

"I'm very excited to take on the CFO role full time and continue to work with the talented leadership team at Park Place," said Tony Tricarichi. "In my first few months as interim CFO I was energized by Park Place's aggressive growth plans and inspired by their mission and unmatched service delivery. For these reasons, I chose to stay on long term and be a part of this success story."

"Tony's extensive financial experience and leadership will be critical to our ongoing global expansion," said Chris Adams, President & Chief Operating Officer at Park Place Technologies. "Tony brings true passion and devotion to the CFO role and we are thrilled that he has decided to stay on with us full time."

Tony is a certified public accountant and holds a degree from John Carroll University. He serves on several boards for both commercial and charitable entities.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a leading provider of data center hardware maintenance and is committed to delivering superior service that exceeds customer expectations. Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies provides an alternative to post-warranty storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centers. With 24/7 access to a global contact center, support from the industry's most advanced engineers and a wide array of industry-leading services such as ParkView™, Park Place Technologies empowers its customers to improve operational speed and maximize uptime.

Through its relentless pursuit for excellence, Park Place Technologies prides itself on offering exceptional customer experiences and operational advantages for businesses ranging from government, higher education, and healthcare institutions to cloud service providers, SMB and Fortune 500 companies.

With more than 11,000 customers, including all tier-one OEMs, Park Place Technologies' services are spread across 30,000 data centers in more than 100 countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/park-place-technologies-announces-tony-tricarichi-as-chief-financial-officer-300623290.html

SOURCE Park Place Technologies

