Park Place Technologies Expands Customer Service Commitment With Industry-Exclusive 'First-Time Fix Guarantee'

CLEVELAND, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies face ongoing pressure to ensure their IT infrastructure is running smoothly and cost-effectively, they are demanding higher quality customer service than ever before. To meet this demand, Park Place Technologies, a single source for award-winning data center hardware maintenance and a full suite of managed services, today announced an industry-exclusive: The First-Time Fix Guarantee.

Under the new program if a return trip is needed to correct the same issue on the same device serial number within five days, clients will be credited for one month of maintenance and ParkView Hardware Monitoring on that device. The First-Time Fix Guarantee is free as part of a Park Place maintenance contract when devices are supported by the company's ParkView Hardware Monitoring.

"Organizations know the frustration and business problems that IT outages can cause, hence the opportunity to reduce the impact of outages will be welcomed," said Tony Lock, Director of Engagement & Distinguished Analyst, Freeform Dynamics. "But to be able to guarantee such levels of service requires an IT company that not only has large, effective engineering and logistics capabilities, it must also be innovative to ensure it has the tools and processes its customers can rely on, 24x7."

The new program highlights Park Place's commitment to uptime and is a centerpiece of the company's service offering, which is anchored by the world's largest team of field service engineers averaging 15+ years of OEM experience. The company maintains an inventory of more than 1.1 million spare parts to support over 110,000 data centers globally. Park Place utilizes a 24/7/365 service model to ensure customers always have access to a service representative.

"At Park Place Technologies, our goal is to drive a simple, personalized customer experience that allows our customers to remain fully focused on running their business," said Chris Adams, Park Place President and CEO. "As we continue our journey to creating a new tier of third party maintenance provider, we're proud of our 97% customer satisfaction rating and are committed to helping companies maximize the uptime and efficiency of their IT infrastructures."

ParkView Hardware Monitoring includes a fully automated maintenance service that streamlines the hardware support process and helps data centers boost uptime. ParkView reduces the number of touchpoints between clients and a maintenance solution to two easy steps. ParkView's detailed triage takes the guesswork out of the equation, collecting real-time, accurate information that leads to faster and more accurate fixes. When a Park Place field engineer arrives, the engineer is empowered with accurate and detailed information, such as part numbers and device model number.

Park Place's customer-centric services also include Central Park, an industry leading customer portal delivering a true single pane of glass for all service needs; ParkView Input Portal™ (PVIP), which enables customers to self-install ParkView onto their hardware infrastructure; and PPT Tech Mobile, a mobile app that enables customers to remotely manage their data center maintenance account.

Terms and Conditions

Device must be supported with ParkView Hardware Monitoring™ and have an active Park Place Technologies maintenance contract to qualify.

Credits for ParkView server clients will include both the one-month maintenance fee equivalent and one-month ParkView subscription fee equivalent.

Credit applied to corresponding device only.

When credits are due to a client whose contract is in the renewal process, the credit will not be issued until the client signs the renewal quote.

See the Standard Terms and Conditions for more details.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies simplifies the management of complex technology environments worldwide. Our network of parts to support data centers is stored regionally, locally and on-site to allow for fast parts distribution and service to drive Uptime. Park Place created a new technology service category – Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO) – a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. Our industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ Managed Services, Entuity software, and our Enterprise Operations Center. For more information, visit us at www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

