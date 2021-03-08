Park Place Technologies Marks 30 Years of Innovation

CLEVELAND, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, a single source for award-winning data center hardware maintenance and a full suite of managed services, today celebrates 30 years of employee growth, technology innovation and company success. This Park Place milestone is a continuation of the innovation and entrepreneurial drive that has characterized the company from its start and has helped it become the world's largest third-party maintenance provider (TPM) – and so much more.

"I personally want to thank every employee, customer and partner that has played a part in Park Place's success and in helping us reach this milestone," said Chris Adams, Park Place Technologies president and CEO. "Park Place is first and foremost about people. That has been a core part of our culture since the beginning and will continue to be our focus as we grow."

Incorporated in Ohio on March 8, 1991, Park Place was founded by Daniel Grajzl and John Warcaba as a data general reseller with the goal of helping companies realize their business objectives through more effective use of technology.

John, Dan and their team, several of whom are still with Park Place 30 years later, built long-term relationships with their clients based on mutual trust and respect. As hardware companies merged, were acquired, and began end of life-ing clients' mission-critical hardware, clients turned to a vendor they trusted. They turned to Park Place.

Investments in employees, management, sales, infrastructure and facilities over the years have enabled the company to keep up with its tremendous growth. The company smartly recognized the business opportunity and began recruiting talent from the large OEMs. Today Park Place's Field Service team has an average of 15 years of service experience, from organizations such as Dell EMC, IBM and HP.

A Shift in Direction

Past President and CEO Ed Kenty, who joined Park Place in 2004, oversaw the beginning of a strategic shift to evolve Park Place into a multi-platform service provider which has continued under the leadership of current President and CEO Chris Adams, who joined Park Place as CFO in 2006 and also served as COO.

Park Place has evolved into a global organization that simplifies the management of complex technology environments with a network of parts to support data centers in 154 countries. Parts are stored regionally, locally and on-site to allow for fast parts distribution and service to drive uptime. In early 2020 Park Place created a new technology service category – Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize (DMSO) – a fully integrated approach to managing critical infrastructure. Park Place's industry-leading and award-winning services include ParkView™ Managed Services, Entuity software, and their Enterprise Operations Center.

An Aggressive Growth Strategy

Park Place has had, and continues, an aggressive acquisition strategy, having acquired 15 domestic and international companies since 2016.

As part of the M&A process Park Place invests considerable resources into integration to ensure success. This includes having a dedicated team of M&A specialists who are involved throughout the acquisition process. The team is in constant communication throughout the process and has a full complement of onboarding materials, including digital guides, videos and in-person presentations, all designed to give new Park Place employees clear direction and immersion in Park Place culture.

In November 2020, Park Place acquired Curvature, a global TPM. The acquisition of Curvature:

assembled the largest team of field service engineers on the ground in the industry

tripled the spare parts inventory, with more than 1.15 million parts now available in 2400+ stocking locations

supported Park Place's continuous global expansion plans with four new international markets: Denmark , Australia , Thailand , and Japan

continuous global expansion plans with four new international markets: , , , and created a new tier of TPM, covering multiple OEM environments with the most resources globally for faster and cost-effective data center support.

