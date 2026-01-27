Park Place Technologies Partners with Feintuch Communications to Boost National PR Initiatives

Global IT infrastructure services company, based in Cleveland, serves more than 21,500 clients in 180+ countries

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, a global IT infrastructure services firm based in Cleveland, has tapped Feintuch Communications to support its in-house marketing team and expand its U.S. public relations efforts.

Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies has grown to become one of the world's largest global data center services companies with more than 21,500 clients in 180+ countries. Earlier this month, the company completed its merger with Service Express, enabling Park Place Technologies to expand its infrastructure services across traditional, cloud and AI-accelerated environments, while continuing to deliver its trusted, customer-first experience around the globe.

Park Place Technologies has tapped Feintuch Communications to support and expand its U.S. public relations efforts. Post this

"The Park Place Technologies brand is a trusted brand and partner to organizations throughout the world seeking third-party support to manage their critical IT infrastructure," said Larry DeAngelis, vice president of marketing, Park Place Technologies. "As we prepare to introduce significant enhancements to our software and service portfolio, we are partnering with Feintuch Communications to help us expand our proactive public relations efforts for the U.S. market."

"Park Place Technologies is a renowned managed services provider with deep technical excellence and a second-to-none service orientation," said Henry Feintuch, president, Feintuch Communications. "Our team will work closely with the company's marketing team to further highlight the company's achievements and get the word out regarding its expanding portfolio of products and services."

The Feintuch Communications team has represented hundreds of IT organizations over the years including NCR, Secure-24, HDMI Licensing Administrator, Kramer ZeeVee, IEEE, American National Standards Institute and Legrand.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is the global leader in data center and network optimization, supporting more than 21,500 organizations in 180+ countries worldwide, including half of the Fortune 500, by simplifying IT infrastructure management to improve performance and uptime.

Backed by the industry's largest field‑based engineering force, advanced global operations centers and a powerhouse team of technical experts, Park Place helps customers significantly reduce costs on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement and more—freeing IT teams to focus on innovation.

Park Place Technologies: Save. Simplify. Innovate. For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com.

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications ( www.feintuchcommunications.com ), based in New York City, is an award-winning technology public relations firm with a focus on business results. A founding partner of PR World Alliance ( www.PRWorldAlliance.com ), the firm specializes in b2b and b2c programs in technology, pro AV, financial services, advertising and media, energy and cleantech and corporate. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

SOURCE Feintuch Communications