Park Senior Villas to Expand Chandler Senior Living Campus

Opening this summer, the over 21,000-square-foot expansion will add occupancy for up to 48 residents.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Senior Villas - Chandler, the newest senior living community among Park Senior Villas' Arizona locations, is expanding its campus five years after its 2020 opening. Following significant occupancy growth, the community is breaking ground on an expansion that will add three new buildings to its campus, reflecting the strong demand for personalized senior care.

Rendering of the Park Senior Villas - Chandler expansion.

Park Senior Villas offers a distinctive neighborhood-style approach to senior living. Unlike traditional multi-story communities, Park is designed with an intimate, home-like format made up of individual villas to create an authentic neighborhood feel.

Each new building, or "villa," will have 10 bedrooms and options for single or double occupancy residences, allowing for up to 48 new residents. The expansion will break ground on November 25, with plans to open for residents summer 2026.

"We've had a 30-person waitlist all year in Chandler," said Jean Lagenfeld, sales coordinator at Park Senior Villas – Chandler. "This expansion allows us to meet growing demand and answer an unmet need for senior care in the area."

The new villas will offer more than 6,500 square feet of living space, with large living rooms, dining areas, and studies. Each villa will specialize in a different level of care — assisted living, supportive memory care, and challenging dementia care — and will feature modern finishes and premium interiors for a contemporary, comfortable environment.

The Chandler campus currently has seven villas, each with its own great room that serves as the heart of the home. Each villa features a built-in amenity (theater, activity room, bistro, spa, salon, and fitness room), encouraging residents to visit neighboring villas for new experiences and to connect with friends. The three new villas will include two additional amenities: a game room and a sensory room.

"This expansion represents the completion of a project we've been eager to bring to life," said Christina Ryan, CEO of Park Senior Villas. "Our Chandler campus reflects everything we love about and have learned from our four locations across the Valley and Tucson. We're bringing together the best practices, ideas, and innovations that have proven successful and are incorporating them into our newest villas in Chandler."

Park Senior Villas integrates advanced technology to enhance resident care across its campuses. Earlier this year, the community introduced "Paul," an AI-supported, radar-based device by Helpany that detects fall risks and alerts caregivers in real time. Following its success at the La Cañada campus, Paul was expanded to all locations. The community also uses elbi, an AI-powered app that supports dementia care through non-pharmaceutical behavioral approaches.

Park Senior Villas – Chandler is located at 4950 S. Lindsay Rd., Chandler, AZ 85249. Founded in 2014, the community operates four locations across Arizona: Goodyear, Chandler, Houghton, and La Cañada.

For families interested in future residency options for a loved one or updates on construction, please contact the community at [email protected] or call 480-648-5974.

About Park Senior Villas

Park Senior Villas offers a full continuum of senior care, including assisted living, memory care, behavioral care and respite services across four Arizona locations in Goodyear, Chandler, Houghton, and La Cañada. Each campus features villa-style homes situated in a neighborhood design. The villas boast spacious rooms, communal areas and landscaped courtyards, while the communities offer technology-enabled programming and a variety of amenities and activities to foster engagement, comfort and safety. With a low resident-to-staff ratio, 24/7 caregiving services, and onsite clinical staff, residents receive personalized care tailored to their needs.

Media Contact

Isabela Gallardo, Angell Marketing

623-986-7714

[email protected]

SOURCE Park Senior Villas