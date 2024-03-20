Park Systems Continues Its Reign as Market Leader in Atomic Force Microscopy

The QY Research report reveals that the global AFM market was valued at USD $485.44 million in 2023, with projections to soar to USD $1013.58 million by the end of 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.92% during 2024-2030. From 2019 to 2023, Park Systems has demonstrated an impressive CAGR of 30%, markedly higher than its main competitors, according to QY Research. While major competitors have grown with CAGRs of approximately 8% and 10% respectively, Park Systems has outpaced the competition with a staggering CAGR.

The strategic acquisition of Accurion GmbH, a Germany-based company known for its imaging spectroscopic ellipsometers (ISE) and active vibration isolations (AVI), marks a pivotal step in Park Systems's strategy to broaden its technology portfolio and cement its market dominance. This move not only diversifies Park Systems's offerings but also enhances its capabilities to cater to a broader array of scientific and industrial nano-metrology applications with unmatched precision and innovation.

"The latest QY Research report affirms our lead in the AFM market and highlights our drive for innovation. With Accurion GmbH joining our ranks, we continue to push technological boundaries and address our customers' growing needs," said Dr. Sang-Joon Cho, Executive VP of Sales at Park Systems.

The extensive presence of Park Systems across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, supported by a comprehensive network of support centers, ensures that it remains at the forefront of customer service and technological advancement. This global footprint allows Park Systems to effectively address the needs of its diverse customer base, reinforcing its market leadership and commitment to excellence.

Looking ahead, Park Systems is committed to ongoing innovation and the exploration of new applications for AFM technology. The company aims to continue expanding its product offerings and enhancing its technology to meet the growing needs of nano-metrology for scientific and industrial markets.

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM), ellipsometry and other nano-metrology systems with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor, and data storage industries. Its mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's leading semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, Mannheim, Paris, Nottingham, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore and Bengaluru. To learn more, please visit http://www.parksystems.com.

SOURCE Park Systems Corp.