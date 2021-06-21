Park Systems, Global Leader in Atomic Force Microscopy, Appoints Dr. Stefan Kaemmer as President, Park Systems Americas

Park Systems is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Stefan Kaemmer as President of Park Systems, Americas, in alignment with its global strategy. "I am humbled by the trust that Dr. Park placed in me to lead the organization during this critical juncture for the business," comments Stefan. "We have a very motivated and capable team and customer focused products at the apex of effectiveness."

Stefan comes to Park with extensive experience in the AFM industry and most recently as Director of Sales, Americas, where he made a dramatic impact on the growth of sales and business development. Stefan first applied Scanning Probe Microscopy during his graduate work at the University of Braunschweig/Germany. Since then, he has had various executive positions in the SPM industry, including at Hitachi, Japan and Bruker, U.S, leading a range of functions, from science, to engineering, to sales to technology innovations. As the first General Manager for JPK Instruments, he led initiatives to deliver unique solutions to the U.S. market. "Stefan's combination of can-do attitude and critical thinking are just as valuable as his vast technical knowledge and experience," comments a collaborator of Stefan during the joint development of two Scanning Probe Microscopes. Park Systems welcomes Dr. Kaemmer as the new President of Park Americas and looks forward to his success in this new role.

"Stefan's addition as Park Systems Americas President strengthens our position in the Global AFM market," states Dr. Sang-il Park, founder and CEO of Park Systems. "We are confident in his ability to lead Park Systems into the future as the premiere AFM supplier to both the industrial and research markets."

