Park Systems, leading Manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes Continues Global Expansion with New Distributors in Europe

"We are excited to add both CN Tech and AVBA to help meet the growing demand for modern AFM technology in Europe," comments Ludger Weisser, Park Systems General Manager for Europe. "They exemplify Park System values of extraordinary customer service and uncompromising customer satisfaction, matched with many years in material characterization, making them valuable additions to our European distribution network."

The European Headquarters of Park Systems, opened in 2017, provides support for the vast network of highly skilled Park AFM distributors, well established throughout Europe. In addition to newly appointed AVBA Hi-Tech Services and CN Technical Services, Park Systems European distributors include ST Instruments B.V. in BeNeLux, Milexia in France, GambettiKenologia Srl in Italy, BiometaTecnologia y Sistemas,s.a in Spain, Schaefer SouthEast in Romania and South-East Europe, Promenergolab LLC in Russia, and Tekno Tip in Turkey. To find a distributor location for Park AFM near you, go to: https://www.parksystems.com/index.php/company/locations

"AVBA has over 30 years' experience in delivering excellent expertise in technology solutions and we are proud to add the world-class Park Atomic Force Microscopes to our product line," commented Victor Orland, President & CEO of AVBA. "After a long period of seeking a leading AFM manufacturer we are pleased to start this business relationship with Park Systems, which perfectly aligns with our mission of serving the growing nanoscientific community in Israel." To contact AVBA send an email to: Oritv@avba.co.il or visit http://www.avba.co.il

CN Technical Services Ltd, Park's new distributor in the UK brings 10-years of experience delivering excellent technological solutions in the UK microscopy market. "We are very excited to start the collaboration with CN Tech. With their long business history in providing technology services in a wide variety of applications in the field of nanoscale material characterization, they are a perfect business partner for Park Systems," comments Jessica Kang, Director of Business Development Park Systems Europe. To contact CN Technical Services, Ltd., send an email to: info@cntech.co.uk or visit www.cntech.co.uk.

Park Systems, a global AFM manufacturer, has offices in key cities worldwide, including Santa Clara, California; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Manheim, Germany; and Suwon, South Korea. Since becoming the only public offering for an AFM business in 2015, its stock has increased by over 300% reflecting the strong growth of its business with many company-wide global initiatives including the newly opened Park Systems subsidiary in Mexico to serve the nanotechnology markets in Mexico and Latin America.

As part of their global expansion, Park Systems is also offering a series of NanoScientific Symposiums World-wide on Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) cosponsored by NanoScientific, a quarterly journal covering the latest advancements in the field of nanotechnology with a world-wide circulation of over 30,000.

Park's Global Expansion includes the opening of several new Park Nanoscience Labs including one at the European Headquarters in Manheim Germany and the Park Nanoscience Center at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany, New York. The Park Nanoscience Labs, equipped with the latest Park AFM systems showcase advanced atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems, demonstrate a wide variety of cutting-edge applications and provide hands on experience, training and service, year-round.

"Nanoscale metrology shapes the future of scientific research, which is why Park Systems is providing our best-in-class nanotechnology AFM solutions across the globe in hands-on environments with our steadfast commitment to joint scientific collaboration and product innovation," comments Keibock Lee, President Park Systems.

Park Systems is also expanding their Park AFM Scholarship program globally, where Park AFM researchers are matched with AFM equipment and offered a chance to receive a monetary scholarship to conduct their research. For Park AFM Scholarship information, go to: https://www.parksystems.com/index.php/medias/programs/park-afm-scholarship

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems with a complete range of products for researchers and industry engineers in chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, and semiconductor and data storage industries. Park's products are used by over a thousand of institutions and corporations worldwide. Park's AFM provides highest data accuracy at nanoscale resolution, superior productivity, and lowest operating cost thanks to its unique technology and innovative engineering. Park Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with its global manufacturing, and R &D headquarters in Korea. Park's products are sold and supported worldwide with regional headquarters in the US, Korea, Japan, and Singapore, and distribution partners throughout Europe, Asia, and America. Please visit www.parksystems.com or email inquiry@parksystems.com for more information.

