Park Systems Secures KRW 100 Billion in Strategic Financing to Expand Production Capacity and Accelerate Global Growth

GWACHEON, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860), a global leader in atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nanometrology, today announced the successful completion of a KRW 100 billion (approximately USD 72 million) strategic financing through the issuance of perpetual bonds with warrants, with Kiwoom Securities and Dominus Investment Management each subscribing KRW 50 billion. The proceeds will support the company's production capacity expansion and broader strategic initiatives as demand for precision nanometrology continues to grow across the semiconductor and advanced materials industries.

The bonds were issued at par with 0% interest for the first three years, followed by a step-up interest structure. Warrants are exercisable from June 8, 2027 to May 8, 2056 at KRW 267,747 per share, and Park Systems retains a call option to repurchase up to 20% of the bonds at par between June 2027 and June 2029.

"This financing reflects the company's commitment to scaling its manufacturing infrastructure in alignment with increasing market demand," said Karen Cho, Senior Executive Vice President at Park Systems. "As semiconductor process nodes shrink and advanced packaging architectures grow more complex, the need for sub-nanometer surface metrology has become critical across front-end and back-end semiconductor manufacturing. We believe this investment will strengthen our ability to meet growing customer demand and better serve customers worldwide."

Park Systems serves leading global chipmakers and research institutions across more than 30 countries. Building on this momentum, Park Systems reported consolidated revenue of KRW 205.6 billion in 2025. With a diversified customer base that includes major semiconductor manufacturers and a growing installed base in academic and industrial research, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the continued expansion of nanotechnology applications worldwide.

About Park Systems

Park Systems is a global leader in nanometrology, providing advanced measurement solutions for both research and industrial applications. Founded by Dr. Sang-il Park, a contributor to the invention of atomic force microscopy (AFM) at Stanford University, the company has grown through continuous innovation and strategic acquisitions to become a leading force in the global nanometrology industry. Park Systems' technology portfolio includes AFM, white light interferometry (WLI), digital holographic microscopy (DHM), imaging spectroscopic ellipsometry (ISE), active vibration isolation systems, and solid metal probes. With regional offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Park Systems supports customers in semiconductor manufacturing, materials science, and nanotechnology research.

For more information, visit www.parksystems.com

SOURCE Park Systems Corp.