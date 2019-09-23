Park Vista, Once Again, Honored as a Great Place to Work

FULLERTON, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Park Vista has received certification by the global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work®.

The Fullerton-based assisted living and skilled nursing community was recognized after a thorough analysis of confidential employee surveys. The largely positive feedback included high ratings for diversity and work-life balance; a healthy family-like dynamic; a collaborative, team-oriented workplace; and management that supports employees and encourages them to develop their careers. Employees were also inspired by the company's active engagement in the surrounding communities, aimed at fostering workplace inclusion and diversity.

"The Great Place to Work designation is imperative to our company and culture. We pride our self on aiming for excellence, and for the second year in a row, the certification has allowed us to be the leading employer for our team members," says Haidy Andrawes, Park Vista Health Center Administrator.

Best known for producing their annual "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for Fortune magazine, Great Place to Work® specializes in helping organizations of all sizes identify the strengths and areas of opportunity of their employee culture.

Confidential surveys are completed by employees in all departments and job functions, and at all levels of experience. The surveys contain over 60 questions, including leadership effectiveness, respect, employee pride in the community, and fairness. Answers are compiled and quantified, then compared to established benchmarks for employee satisfaction. Only those companies that meet or exceed the benchmarks are awarded a Great Place to Work certification.

"Our team members not only feel a sense of purpose, but truly feel valued by their directors and leaders. The Great Place to Work certification demonstrates our dedication to creating an environment where both our residents and employees thrive," says Andrawes.

The core values and qualities that helped recertify Park Vista as a Great Place to Work are also those embraced by their very own STAR program. Developed to identify and reward team members who provide exceptional service, STAR stands for Service to Residents and Colleagues, Team Success, Aim for Excellence and Do the Right Thing.

Park Vista, an award-winning California assisted living and skilled nursing community, has been making a difference in residents' and employees' lives since 1991.

For more information, please visit our website: www.parkvista.net

For more information:

Zayrha Arambula

NDM Communications

(949) 851-7558

zayrha@ndmcomm.com

SOURCE Park Vista

Related Links

http://www.parkvista.net

