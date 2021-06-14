Park West Foundation Launches Campaign to Support Passing of House Bill 4419 (H-1)

"Michigan's foster youth who are transitioning out of the foster care system are currently experiencing preventable hardships," said Director of Park West Foundation Diane Pandolfi. "The passing of Bill 4419 (H-1) is crucial to putting the necessary federal funding in the hands of Michigan's foster youth."

If interested in helping to ensure this bill passes, you can contact your local representative and ask for them to vote to pass House Bill 4419 (H-1) on June 17th, 2021. You can find contact information for your state representative here and your state senator here.

About Park West Foundation

Initially established as a driving force to support youth in Southeastern Michigan aging out of the foster care system, the Park West Foundation has taken great pride in the success that has been realized due to the implementation of innovative solutions that have addressed critical and varied needs of Michigan youth. For additional information, visit www.parkwestfoundation.org

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. You can learn more about Park West Gallery and its over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com

Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/

CONTACT: Tom Burns

[email protected]

SOURCE Park West Gallery

