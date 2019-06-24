Park West Gallery And Park West Foundation Sponsor Fostering Futures Scholarship Event

As part of that mission, for the fifth consecutive year, Park West Foundation will serve as a supporting sponsor at the 2019 Fostering Futures Scholarship Event on Wednesday, June 26, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Fostering Futures Scholarship provides funds to assist former foster care students with college expenses.

"We take great pride in the success and continued implementation of innovative solutions to address varied needs of Michigan youth," said Park West Foundation Director Diane Pandolfi. "The Fostering Futures Scholarship is an initiative we enjoy supporting each year. You can truly see the impact this organization has on the lives of foster students as they transition into higher education opportunities in Michigan."

During the 2018-2019 academic year, more than 500 students at 50 different institutions have received support. All proceeds from the event, including luncheon reservations, sponsorships, auction and raffle items, are awarded to former foster youth currently enrolled at Michigan colleges and universities.

Since 2012, fundraising efforts through individual donations, group donations, sponsorships, ticket sales, auctions and fundraising events have totaled over $1.2 million. For more information on the Fostering Futures Scholarship, visit https://www.michigan.gov/setwithmet.

About Park West Foundation

Since 2006, Park West Foundation has worked in cooperation with Park West Gallery to address the urgent needs of young adults aging out of the foster care system in Southeastern Michigan. The foundation has since expanded to support national and international programs that positively impact the arts and the environment. For more information, visit https://parkwestfoundation.org.

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 2 million customers since 1969. No other company has the expertise, insight, or variety of art as Park West Gallery. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery at https://www.parkwestgallery.com or watch videos of their artists in action at https://www.youtube.com/ParkWestGallery.

CONTACT: John Lichtenberg

(248) 238-3535

jlichtenberg@parkwestgallery.com

SOURCE Park West Gallery

