Park West Gallery Artist Thomas Tunney Boasts Sellout at His First Online Auction Featured Weekend

The Park West collectors embraced this painter by engaging in competitive bidding while auctioneers Morris Shapiro and Rob Ducat brought to auction his collection of unique works. Each one of the 32 works for the online auction weekend was sold. The very last lot offered and sold came directly off the wall of his studio. Tunney, winner of Park West's 2017 Michigan Great Artist competition , was inspired early on by Rembrandt and his technique of impasto and glazes. Today Tunney paints using oils on panel to capture the beauty of life. Throughout the weekend, auction guests also collected works from iconic artists including Peter Max, Michael Godard, Nano Lopez, Anatole Krasnyansky, Duaiv, Martiros, Steve Hanks, and more.

"It was a memorable collecting experience this past weekend for both Park West collectors and Thomas Tunney," said Park West Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione. "The selection that we were able to offer at our online auctions was incredible, and Tunney now has some real work to do to replenish his collection! I believe the stimulation of this sellout and all these new collectors of his work will motivate him to reach even higher. I can't wait to see what the next few years hold for him at Park West."

Similar to the Michigan Great Artist competition, Park West is currently hosting a "Made in Vegas" artist search through their Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Park West holds online art auctions every weekend, in addition to select auction events that the gallery hosts around the United States in luxury hotels. To participate in one of Park West's live-streaming art auction weekends, interested parties just need to fill out their online interest form and a personal concierge will get them scheduled for an upcoming weekend.

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. You can learn more about Park West Gallery, its cruise ship programs, and its over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com

Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/

You can learn more about the artist Thomas Tunney here.

CONTACT: Kelsey Cleary, [email protected]

SOURCE Park West Gallery

Related Links

http://www.parkwestgallery.com

