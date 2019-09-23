Park West Gallery Hires Chief Marketing Officer

"Over the past 50 years, Park West has built an amazing brand story, and Dan is the ideal person to help us tell that story to the world," said Scaglione. "He brings with him a unique skillset and understanding of digital marketing and e-commerce, and has a strong track record of building and developing robust teams, which makes him a tremendous addition to Park West."



Prior to joining Park West, Pingree held the position of Chief Marketing Officer for Moosejaw, where he oversaw all of the company's marketing initiatives, including SEM, SEO, email, photo, video, graphic design, content production and publishing, social media, direct mail, A/B testing, and data analytics.

Pingree graduated with a Master's of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Master's Degree in Middle Eastern History from Harvard University. He has been awarded the "Retail Innovator Award," recognizing retail executives who are focused on driving change and positive disruption using innovative strategies and technologies and the "Michigan Economic Bright Spot Award" by Corp! Magazine, which showcases companies and their executives who are making Michigan businesses stronger. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, reading, climbing, and collecting vintage sports cards.

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the largest privately-owned art dealer in the world, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 2 million customers since 1969. No other company has the expertise, insight, or variety of art as Park West Gallery. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art auctions on cruise ships and all over the world. Learn more about Park West Gallery at https://www.parkwestgallery.com

