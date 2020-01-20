Park West Gallery Launches $500,000 Charity Challenge

The $500,000 being donated by Park West will be split as follows:

1 st Place = $250,000

Place = 2 nd Place = $150,000

Place = 3rd Place = $100,000

"Hosting this charity challenge is an incredible opportunity for Park West to involve our collectors, employees, family, and friends in a friendly competition to decide which three charities will be the recipients of our $500,000 donation," said Scaglione. "The impact from these charities is immeasurable, and we are fortunate to be able to support and help advance their research and programs."

Park West is asking their clients and the public to vote, and charities are highly encouraged to promote the charity challenge throughout their networks to generate additional awareness as well.

To learn more about the charities and to cast your vote, visit our website here: https://www.parkwestgallery.com/charity-challenge/

The charities involved in the challenge include:

Acadia Center

Action Against Hunger

American Red Cross

Best Buddies

Boys and Girls Clubs of America

Camillus House

DonorsChoose

Feeding America

Fisher House Foundation

Forever Wild Foundation

Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation

Mental Health America

National Alliance to End Homelessness

St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

The Humane Society of the US

The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research

The Organization for Autism Research

Unicef and MSNBC Be K.I.N.D

Wounded Warrior Foundation

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the largest art dealer in the world, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 2 million customers since 1969. No other company has the expertise, insight, or variety of art as Park West Gallery. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art auctions on cruise ships and all over the world. Learn more about Park West Gallery at https://www.parkwestgallery.com

Contact: Dan Pingree

Phone: 248-204-6868

Email: dpingree@parkwestgallery.com

SOURCE Park West Gallery

Related Links

http://www.parkwestgallery.com

