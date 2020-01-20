Park West Gallery Launches $500,000 Charity Challenge
Jan 20, 2020, 09:00 ET
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer, has launched its first ever $500,000 Charity Challenge. Park West Gallery Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione made the announcement.
19 charities are competing for the chance to win a total of $500,000 in a two-week voting challenge ending on Sunday, February 2. The donation recipients will be chosen solely on the number of votes they receive, and individuals are only able to vote once.
The $500,000 being donated by Park West will be split as follows:
- 1st Place = $250,000
- 2nd Place = $150,000
- 3rd Place = $100,000
"Hosting this charity challenge is an incredible opportunity for Park West to involve our collectors, employees, family, and friends in a friendly competition to decide which three charities will be the recipients of our $500,000 donation," said Scaglione. "The impact from these charities is immeasurable, and we are fortunate to be able to support and help advance their research and programs."
Park West is asking their clients and the public to vote, and charities are highly encouraged to promote the charity challenge throughout their networks to generate additional awareness as well.
To learn more about the charities and to cast your vote, visit our website here: https://www.parkwestgallery.com/charity-challenge/
The charities involved in the challenge include:
- Acadia Center
- Action Against Hunger
- American Red Cross
- Best Buddies
- Boys and Girls Clubs of America
- Camillus House
- DonorsChoose
- Feeding America
- Fisher House Foundation
- Forever Wild Foundation
- Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation
- Mental Health America
- National Alliance to End Homelessness
- St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital
- The Humane Society of the US
- The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research
- The Organization for Autism Research
- Unicef and MSNBC Be K.I.N.D
- Wounded Warrior Foundation
About Park West Gallery
Park West Gallery is the largest art dealer in the world, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 2 million customers since 1969. No other company has the expertise, insight, or variety of art as Park West Gallery. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art auctions on cruise ships and all over the world. Learn more about Park West Gallery at https://www.parkwestgallery.com
Contact: Dan Pingree
Phone: 248-204-6868
Email: dpingree@parkwestgallery.com
SOURCE Park West Gallery
