Park West Gallery Opens New Art Museum, Gallery In Las Vegas

Located inside the luxurious Forum Shops at Caesars (known as "The Shopping Wonder of the World"), the Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery brings a world-class collection of art to the Las Vegas Strip. The new location will be hosting curated museum exhibitions highlighting some of the greatest artists in history while also offering curious collectors access to exciting new works from many of today's hottest artists.

"Everything in Vegas has to be bigger, better, and more beautiful than anywhere on Earth," said Park West Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione. "Our collection at the Park West Museum & Gallery Las Vegas will be second to none with everything from emerging artists to one-of-a-kind paintings by Renoir, Chagall, Picasso, and more. There's no charge for admission and we can't wait for tourists and locals alike to experience these fantastic works of art in person."

The Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery will be showcasing nearly 1,000 works every day—the gallery collection includes artwork ranging in price from a few hundred dollars to over one million dollars. As visitors tour the museum collections, they will encounter original masterworks created by icons like Salvador Dali, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Pablo Picasso. (Park West currently has the largest collection of Picasso's ceramic works on display anywhere on the planet.) In the gallery collection, guests can browse Park West's vast selection of art for sale and even take home original works by famed artists like Peter Max, Mark Kostabi, Nano Lopez, Kre8, or Las Vegas native Michael Godard.

Founded in 1969, Park West Gallery has introduced over three million clients to the joys of collecting art at luxury travel destinations around the globe. According to Park West's Executive Vice President John Block, that made Las Vegas "a natural fit for our next expansion. It's a marvelous city, one of the most beloved cities in the world, which is no doubt why the NFL, NHL, and so many great companies and people have invested here. We love Las Vegas and Park West has been hosting events here for decades, so we're incredibly excited to now call Vegas 'home.'"

To celebrate the opening of the Park West Fine Museum & Gallery, the location is currently hosting the traveling museum exhibition "From Renoir to Kostabi," which spans centuries and highlights artwork ranging from 15th-century illuminated manuscripts to original creations by renowned artists like Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Marcel Mouly, and Mark Kostabi.

The Park West Fine Museum & Gallery is located at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109. The current hours of operation are 10 am to 10 pm and you can learn more at http://www.parkwestvegas.com or by calling 702-866-0001. You can find more information about visiting The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino at https://www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/things-to-do/forum-shops

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery and its over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com

Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/

