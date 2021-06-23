Park West Gallery Wins EMMY Award for Its Live-Streaming Online Auction Program

"When we started our live broadcasts, our goal was to produce programming that was as good as anything you could find on the networks or Netflix," said Park West Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione. "This EMMY® Award is a wonderful validation of our efforts, and I can't congratulate the Park West Studios team enough for their terrific work in bringing this award-winning video to life."

The award honored "The Rise of the Telecast," a video that detailed the creation of the company's popular online auction program, which has been attended by thousands of passionate art collectors over the past year and a half. "Rise of the Telecast" has received over one million views on social media to date. It was created by the Park West Studios production team—which includes Tony Leja, Robin Tracey, and Chris Moore—and Principal Auctioneer Jordan Sitter, who wrote and starred in the video.

Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer, is primarily known for its live art auctions on cruise ships and at luxury vacation destinations around the globe. During the COVID-19 crisis, the company pivoted to live-streaming their auctions into the homes of their collectors, a move that helped Park West thrive during the pandemic.

"Being a part of these online auctions is, without question, one of the most exciting things I've ever done in my career," said Sitter, a 20-year veteran of Park West. "I think it changed our company, and the whole art world, forever. When so many others in our field were closing during the pandemic, Park West went to work, led by our founder Albert Scaglione. It was a lot of struggle and a lot of fun, and I think 'Rise of the Telecast' captures that beautifully."

