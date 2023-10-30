Parkable partners with Engrain to provide parking efficiencies across multi-tenanted buildings

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkable, the leading Parking Management Software, has announced an integration with Engrain, a recognized leader in next-generation touring technology and map-based data visualization.

The combination of Parkable's Multi-Tenant Platform and Engrain's Unit Map technology will now allow commercial and multifamily property owners and managers to better visualize and understand the utilization of their parking spaces.

Property managers can often find it challenging to manage parking lots shared amongst multiple tenants and residents with the prevalence of vacant spaces, combined with the absence of effective tools to encourage multi-use parking.

There is often a lack of visibility as to how the parking area is used, resulting in the inability to monetize parking and make the best use of the spaces available. The complexity of accommodating how tenants use parking allocations, such as whether they're workers, guests, or residential parkers, creates further challenges.

The integration of Engrain's Unit Maps into the Parkable platform creates efficiencies and convenience to parking management. With dynamic maps of car parks now accessible on the Parkable admin panel, property managers can get direct insights into their parking spaces, streamline their parking operations, and maximize revenue.

Through real-time interactivity, the admin panel map accurately mirrors the layout of the car park, with parking spaces color-coded based on their type and status, such as: allocated, occupied, unused, Electric Vehicle, Visitor and more.

The enhanced map experience also lets spaces be easily filtered by specific groups, tenants or types.

"Until now, parking for commercial properties has been a hassle. With many property managers and owners having to shuffle car parking arrangements to secure a new tenant, and manage the day to day of car parking. With the Parkable Multi-Tenant Platform, property managers can easily view, adjust, and confirm parking permits and licenses in one place, making both the initial rent up, and the ongoing operations easy & profitable" says Parkable CEO, Toby Littin.

"Shifting away from traditional management methods like spreadsheets and static maps, this integration directly addresses typical parking pain points," he says.

"Every real estate software application should have a relevant map, it feels like a no-brainer but it's surprising how many don't!" says Engrain CEO, Brent Steiner. "Our vision is to partner with innovators like Parkable who are solving real estate's hardest problems by providing map visualization via modern APIs," he says. "Underutilized and under-monetized parking is both a problem and an opportunity for commercial and multifamily owners and operators and this partnership offers a great option," says Steiner.

Beyond these benefits, Parkable offers broader advantages.

"Our new Multi-Tenant foundation provides visibility into parking spaces and leases, enabling reporting and management across tenants, reducing administrative time, and maintaining a comprehensive record," says Littin. "With this integration, we are a step closer to completely redefining the commercial parking landscape," he concludes.

About Parkable:

Parkable is committed to simplifying parking management and enhancing the overall experience. Key benefits include:

Better utilization of parking spaces: Through booking and sharing, Parkable's integrated platform addresses supply and demand challenges between office occupiers, maximizes parking space usage, reducing vacancies, and boosting revenue from parking assets. Streamlined parking management: With features and interactive maps on the admin panel, property managers can save valuable time and effort in parking administration. Enhanced tenant and employee satisfaction: Providing a user-friendly app for tenants and enabling bookings and sharing of unused parking spaces enhances tenant satisfaction and fosters a positive tenant community. Improved parking efficiency: Parkable's parking management system automates processes and provides records of service, reducing parking administration. Data-driven insights: Data and analytics empowers property managers to make informed decisions and improve parking operations.

For more information, go to parkable.com .

About Engrain:

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease and manage property. Its leading products are SightMap, an interactive property map platform and TouchTour, a dynamic onsite showcase, and Asset Intelligence, a map-based data visualization tool. Engrain's advanced integrations and proprietary mapping technology offer solutions for any real estate technology stack.

The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, go to engrain.com .

Note: The details and information provided in this press release are accurate as of the date of release. Further updates and relevant information may be available on the official website of Parkable at www.parkable.com .

Media Contact:

Morgan Dzak

[email protected]

SOURCE Engrain