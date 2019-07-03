Parkbench13 Extends Popular Promotional Format

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkbench13 is extending the Introductory Marketing package till the end of July 2019. The Introductory package was customized to provide clients with verifiable results using a combination of digital marketing and Playlist placement.

The extension will remain till July 31, 2019. "Empowering individual artists, getting them exposure and verifiable results is the reason we created an abridged version of our Standard Package," stated James Marsh. "Judging from the demand for the service it proved to be the right decision," said Marsh.

https://parkbench13.myshopify.com/

About Parkbench13

We offer tailor made promotional services that match your music with the best fitting influencers, blogs, radio formats and potential fans. Whether your are signed or an independent artist, we have the experience and knowledge to navigate the ever-changing complex music marketplace. We strive to get you noticed.

https://www.parkbench13.com/

https://youtu.be/J7AqqXNA0Bc

