Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings And Record Yearly Earnings

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights: Net Income for the year: $29.8 million, increased 22.3% over 2018 Total Assets: $1.68 billion, increased 14.6% over 2018 Total Loans: $1.42 billion, increased 14.4% over 2018 Total Deposits: $1.34 billion, increased 13.1% over 2018

Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019:

Net income available to common shareholders increased $0.7 million , or 10.7%, to $7.5 million , or $0.70 per basic common share and $0.69 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $6.8 million , or $0.65 per basic common share and $0.63 per diluted common share for the same quarter in 2018.

for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to for the same quarter of 2018. Net income available to common shareholders increased $5.4 million or 22.3%, to $29.8 million or $2.77 per basic common share and $2.73 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 , compared to net income available to common shareholders of $24.4 million , or $2.53 per basic common share and $2.28 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019 period:

Interest income increased $3.5 million and $17.7 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 periods, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018 primarily due to higher loan volumes and higher yields on loans. In addition, a $1.8 million increase in interest income from federal funds sold and deposits with banks also contributed to the increase in interest income for 2019. Interest expense increased $2.0 million and $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018, primarily due to higher deposit volumes and interest rates.

The provision for loan and lease losses increased $50,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased $900,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018. The increase in the provision was primarily due to increased loan volumes.

For the fourth quarter of 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income increased $59,000 and $432,000, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018, with the increase primarily attributable to increased fee income from deposit accounts and decreased net losses on sale of OREO, partially offset by decrease in gains on the sale of SBA loans and decrease in income from loan fees.

Non-interest expense increased $338,000 and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation, professional services, data processing cost, partially offset by decrease in deposits insurance assessment fees. The increases in non-interest expenses for the quarter and the year mainly reflect the growth of the business.

Income tax expense increased $433,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, and increased $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same periods in 2018. The effective tax rates for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 were 24.2% and 24.4%, respectively, compared to 22.4% and 25.1% for the same periods in 2018.

December 31, 2019 discussion of financial condition

Total assets increased to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2019 , from $1.47 billion at December 31, 2018 , an increase of $213.8 million or 14.6% primarily due to increase in loans and increase in cash deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank.

at as compared to at . The investment securities portfolio decreased to $27.8 million at December 31, 2019 , from $32.4 million at December 31, 2018 , a decrease of $4.6 million or 14.2% primarily due to payoffs of securities.

at , from at , an increase of or 14.4%. Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019 increased to $5.3 million , representing 0.38% of total loans, an increase of $2.3 million , or 74.5%, from $3.1 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018 . OREO at December 31, 2019 was $4.7 million , a decrease of $397,000 compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2018 primarily due to sale and valuation adjustments of OREO assets, and partially offset by the loan transferred into OREO. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.6% of total assets at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 , respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $2.0 million at December 31, 2019 , an increase of $1.7 million from December 31, 2018 .

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

2019 was a great year for Parke Bancorp and our shareholders. We generated record earnings of close to $30.0 million. Our company's assets grew over 15% with the continued strength of our loan portfolio growth. The growth of our deposit base kept pace with our loan portfolio expansion, growing over 13%. The financial strength of the Company was supported by close to a 16% growth in our total equity. Management and staff continue to work hard and efficiently keeping our very important cost efficiency ratio below 30%, one of the best in the banking industry.

The economy remained strong in 2019 with unemployment continuing at record lows while inflation remains under control and GDP growth. This was accomplished while the global economy falters, again providing confidence in the strength of the United States economy. 2020, although an election year which could pose uncertainty, looks like it could be another good year. The strength of the economy appears to have supported the Feds putting on hold any additional interest rate adjustments at the end of 2019, with no indication of any planned increases. Our company is again well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities with strong earnings, strong equity and an expanding market share.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to continue to generate strong net earnings; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to take advantage of opportunities in the improving economy and banking environment; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company and support our profitability; our ability to prudently expand our operations in our market and in new markets; our ability to tightly control expenses; and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,607



$ 154,471

Investment securities 27,780



32,391

Loans held for sale 190



419

Loans, net of unearned income 1,420,749



1,241,157

Less: Allowance for loan losses (21,811)



(19,075)

Net loans 1,398,938



1,222,082

Premises and equipment, net 6,946



6,783

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 26,410



25,809

Other assets 29,289



25,443

Total assets $ 1,681,160



$ 1,467,398









Liabilities













Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 259,269



$ 360,329

Interest-bearing deposits 1,079,950



823,544

FHLBNY borrowings 134,650



104,650

Subordinated debentures 13,403



13,403

Other liabilities 14,464



10,476

Total liabilities $ 1,501,736



$ 1,312,402









Total shareholders' equity 177,605



153,557

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 1,819



1,439

Total equity 179,424



154,996









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,681,160



$ 1,467,398



Table 2: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)



For three months ended

December 31,

For the year ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Amounts in thousands except share data) Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans 20,095



16,546



75,172



59,139

Interest and dividends on investments 272



328



1,161



1,342

Interest on federal funds sold and deposits with banks 574



595



3,207



1,393

Total interest income 20,941



17,469



79,540



61,874

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits 5,289



3,447



18,687



11,071

Interest on borrowings 981



818



3,968



2,700

Total interest expense 6,270



4,265



22,655



13,771

Net interest income 14,671



13,204



56,885



48,103

Provision for loan losses 650



600



2,700



1,800

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,021



12,604



54,185



46,303

Noninterest income:













Gain on sale of SBA loans —



151



116



378

Loan fees 243



284



982



1,121

Bank owned life insurance income 151



155



601



613

Service fees on deposit accounts 524



377



1,921



1,482

Net loss on sale and valuation adjustments of OREO (99)



(331)



(246)



(690)

Other 45



169



465



503

Total noninterest income 864



805



3,839



3,407

Noninterest expense:













Compensation and benefits 2,493



2,296



9,188



8,251

Professional services 451



369



1,946



1,419

Occupancy and equipment 436



391



1,793



1,675

Data processing 316



231



1,046



835

FDIC insurance and other assessments (14)



129



56



420

OREO expense 113



131



415



611

Other operating expense 1,015



925



3,508



3,084

Total noninterest expense 4,810



4,472



17,952



16,295

Income before income tax expense 10,075



8,937



40,072



33,415

Income tax expense 2,437



2,004



9,785



8,377

Net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest 7,638



6,933



30,287



25,038

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (90)



(106)



(446)



(214)

Net income attributable to Company 7,548



6,827



29,841



24,824

Less: Preferred stock dividend and discount accretion (8)



(17)



(24)



(446)

Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,540



$ 6,810



$ 29,817



$ 24,378

Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.70



$ 0.65



$ 2.77



$ 2.53

Diluted $ 0.69



$ 0.63



$ 2.73



$ 2.28

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 10,771,089



10,458,554



10,761,906



9,629,467

Diluted 10,923,988



10,906,729



10,919,166



10,911,344



Table 3: Operating Ratios



Three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Return on average assets 1.87 %

1.98 %

1.94 %

1.98 % Return on average common equity 17.05 %

18.16 %

17.93 %

17.99 % Interest rate spread 3.13 %

3.35 %

3.09 %

3.54 % Net interest margin 3.69 %

3.88 %

3.75 %

3.92 % Efficiency ratio 30.96 %

31.92 %

29.56 %

31.63 %

* Return on the average assets is calculated using net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest dividing average assets

Table 4: Asset Quality Data



December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Amounts in thousands except ratio data) Allowance for loan losses $ 21,811



$ 19,075

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.54 %

1.54 % Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 407.8 %

622.3 % Non-accrual loans $ 5,348



$ 3,065

OREO $ 4,727



$ 5,124



SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.