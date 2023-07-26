PARKE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

Highlights:











WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023:

Net income available to common shareholders was $8.1 million , or $0.68 per basic common share and $0.67 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , a decrease of $2.6 million , or 24.3%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $10.7 million , or $0.90 per basic common share and $0.88 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by lower net interest income, lower non-interest income, and higher non-interest expense.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the three and six months ended June 30, 2023:

Interest income increased $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $6.3 million to $25.8 million, a 32.4% increase, primarily driven by an increase in average outstanding loan balances and higher market interest rates. Additionally, interest earned on average deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") increased by $412.0 thousand to $1.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023, due to higher interest rates paid on such deposits. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, interest income increased $13.1 million from the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $11.7 million to $50.3 million, a 30.1% increase, primarily driven by an increase in average outstanding loan balances and higher market interest rates. Additionally, interest earned on average deposits held at the FRB increased $1.4 million to $2.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023, due to higher interest rates paid on such deposits.

Interest expense increased $8.9 million, or 350.4%, to $11.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to higher market interest rates, combined with changes in the mix of deposits and increased borrowings. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, interest expense increased $15.2 million, or 300.1%, to $20.3 million, primarily due to the same factors that drove the three month change.

The provision for credit losses was $500.0 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $350.0 thousand for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses decreased $1.9 million, compared to an increase of $350.0 thousand for the same period in 2022. The provision credit for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily related to decreases in loss factors related to the construction, commercial owner occupied, and residential 1 to 4 family investment portfolios from December 31, 2022, partially offset by increases in outstanding balance.

Non-interest income decreased $918.0 thousand, or 36.5%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily as a result of a decrease in service fees on deposit accounts of $382.0 thousand, a decrease in the gain on sale of OREO of $281.0 thousand, and a decrease in loan fees of $200.0 thousand. The decrease in service fees on deposit accounts was primarily attributable to a decrease in service fees from deposit accounts related to our cannabis related businesses. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income decreased $1.2 million, or 26.4%, compared to the same period in 2022, to $3.4 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a $483.0 thousand decrease in service fees on deposit accounts, a decrease in gain on sale of OREO of $328.0 thousand, and a $297.0 thousand decrease in loan fees.

Non-interest expense increased $661.0 thousand, or 11.5%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $482.0 thousand and an increase in OREO expense of $141.0 thousand. The increase in compensation and benefits was due to an increase in salary expense of $100.0 thousand, and a reduction in deferred loan origination costs of $403.0 thousand due to a reduction in the number of loans originated during the quarter. The increase in OREO expense is mainly due to increases in legal, utilities, and real estate taxes related to our OREO portfolio. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $1.7 million, or 15.3%, to $13.1 million, compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $1.4 million, and an increase in OREO expense of $281.0 thousand. The increase in compensation and benefits was primarily due to an increase in salary expense of $682.0 thousand, a reduction in deferred loan origination costs of $554.0 thousand due to a decrease in the number of loans originated, and an increase in payroll taxes of $80.0 thousand. The increase in OREO expense is mainly due to increases in legal, utilities, and real estate taxes related to our OREO portfolio.

Income tax expense decreased $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 income tax expense decreased $1.2 million, compared to the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was 23.2% and 23.5%, respectively, compared to 25.6% and 25.4% for the same periods in 2022.

June 30, 2023 discussion of financial condition

Total assets were flat at $1.98 billion at June 30, 2023 as compared to December 31, 2022 .

at as compared to . Cash and cash equivalents totaled $137.5 million at June 30, 2023 , as compared to $182.2 million at December 31, 2022 . The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was due to a decrease in deposits, as well as an increase in loans receivable, partially offset by an increase in FHLBNY and FRB borrowings.

at , as compared to at . The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was due to a decrease in deposits, as well as an increase in loans receivable, partially offset by an increase in FHLBNY and FRB borrowings. The investment securities portfolio decreased to $17.8 million at June 30, 2023 , from $18.7 million at December 31, 2022 , a decrease of $986.0 thousand , or 5.3%, primarily due to pay downs of securities, and partially offset by an increase in security valuations.

at , from at , a decrease of , or 5.3%, primarily due to pay downs of securities, and partially offset by an increase in security valuations. Gross loans increased to $1.79 billion at June 30, 2023 , from $1.75 billion at December 31, 2022 , an increase of $34.6 million or 2.0%.

at , from at , an increase of or 2.0%. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023 increased to $19.5 million , representing 1.09% of total loans, an increase of $3.2 million , or 19.6%, from $16.3 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022 . The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the modification of two commercial real estate loans where unpaid interest and fees were capitalized to the loans principal balance, as well as the addition of two commercial real estate loans that became nonperforming during the quarter. OREO at June 30, 2023 was $1.7 million , compared to $1.6 million at December 31, 2022 . Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 1.07% and 0.90% of total assets at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 , respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $1.7 million at June 30, 2023 , an increase of $1.5 million from December 31, 2022 .

increased to , representing 1.09% of total loans, an increase of , or 19.6%, from of nonperforming loans at . The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the modification of two commercial real estate loans where unpaid interest and fees were capitalized to the loans principal balance, as well as the addition of two commercial real estate loans that became nonperforming during the quarter. OREO at was , compared to at . Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 1.07% and 0.90% of total assets at and , respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were at , an increase of from . The allowance for credit losses was $32.0 million at June 30, 2023 , as compared to $31.8 million at December 31, 2022 . The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.79% and 1.82% at June 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022 , respectively. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 164.6% at June 30, 2023 , compared to 195.7%, at December 31, 2022 .

at , as compared to at . The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.79% and 1.82% at and at , respectively. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 164.6% at , compared to 195.7%, at . Other assets increased $8.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 , to $39.0 million at June 30, 2023 from $30.3 million at December 31, 2022 , primarily driven by an increase of $4.9 million in restricted FHLBNY stock as a result of the increase in associated borrowings, and a $4.6 million increase in prepaid taxes.

during the six months ended , to at from at , primarily driven by an increase of in restricted FHLBNY stock as a result of the increase in associated borrowings, and a increase in prepaid taxes. Total deposits were $1.45 billion at June 30, 2023 , down from $1.58 billion at December 31, 2022 , a decrease of $129.6 million or 8.2% compared to December 31, 2022 . The decrease in deposits was attributed to a decrease in non-interest demand deposits of $81.6 million , a decrease in savings deposits of $59.6 million , and a decrease in NOW accounts of $16.5 million , partially offset by an increase in time deposits of $16.6 million , and an increase in money market balances of $11.4 million .

at , down from at , a decrease of or 8.2% compared to . The decrease in deposits was attributed to a decrease in non-interest demand deposits of , a decrease in savings deposits of , and a decrease in NOW accounts of , partially offset by an increase in time deposits of , and an increase in money market balances of . Total borrowings increased $113.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 , to $239.2 million at June 30, 2023 from $126.1 million at December 31, 2022 , driven by $103.0 million in FHLBNY term borrowings and $10.0 million in FRB borrowings.

during the six months ended , to at from at , driven by in FHLBNY term borrowings and in FRB borrowings. Total equity increased to $279.1 million at June 30, 2023 , up from $266.0 million at December 31, 2022 , an increase of $13.1 million , or 4.9%, primarily due to the retention of earnings, partially offset by the payment of $4.3 million of cash dividends. Tangible book value per common share at June 30, 2023 was $23.33 , compared to $22.24 at December 31, 2022 .

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"Many challenges continue to face the economy and the banking industry. Although it has been reported that inflation has slowed, it still has not reached the Federal Reserve Board target level of 2%. Comments have been made that most likely additional interest rate increases will be required in 2023. The community banking industry is still facing intense competition for deposits, which has caused an increase in interest expense. The uncertainty in the economy supports a level of caution in generating new loans, evidenced by the relatively slow growth in our loan portfolio in 2023. In my experience, what I have seen is that this level of interest rate increases have had an adverse effect on the real estate industry. There are some real estate markets that have begun to see lower values, while others have shown surprising strength. Once again forecasts are mixed with some stating a soft landing with the current economic challenges and others believing that the real estate market is facing declining values. There does not appear to be a clear direction of the real estate market, which supports continued caution in generating new loans."

"The battle for deposits continues to increase our interest expense, which although somewhat offset by the increased yield of our loan portfolio, has an adverse effect on our net interest income. We have substantial on and off balance sheet liquidity which supports addressing these challenges."

"Our asset quality remains strong with little change from December 31, 2022, as we maintain strong credit loan reserves through the newly implemented CECL methodology. We continue to generate net income, increasing the equity and tangible book value for our shareholders of our bank. Parke Bank is committed to controlling expenses while identifying opportunities in the market, and supporting the continued strength of our Company and Parke Bank."

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,497

$ 182,150 Investment securities 17,758

18,744 Loans, net of unearned income 1,786,046

1,751,459 Less: Allowance for credit losses (32,015)

(31,845) Net loans 1,754,031

1,719,615 Premises and equipment, net 5,749

5,958 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 28,435

28,145 Other assets 38,996

30,303 Total assets $ 1,982,466

$ 1,984,915







Liabilities and Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits $ 270,992

$ 352,546 Interest bearing deposits 1,175,393

1,223,436 FHLBNY borrowings 186,150

83,150 FRB Advances 10,000

— Subordinated debentures 43,016

42,921 Other liabilities 17,775

16,828 Total liabilities 1,703,326

1,718,881







Total shareholders' equity 279,140

266,034 Total equity 279,140

266,034







Total liabilities and equity $ 1,982,466

$ 1,984,915

Table 2: Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)















For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans $ 25,763

$ 19,458

$ 50,307

$ 38,657 Interest and dividends on investments 227

182

437

371 Interest on deposits with banks 1,277

865

2,547

1,114 Total interest income 27,267

20,505

53,291

40,142 Interest expense:













Interest on deposits 9,079

1,809

16,661

3,650 Interest on borrowings 2,321

722

3,615

1,418 Total interest expense 11,400

2,531

20,276

5,068 Net interest income 15,867

17,974

33,015

35,074 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses 500

350

(1,900)

350 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,367

17,624

34,915

34,724 Non-interest income













Service fees on deposit accounts 931

1,313

2,146

2,629 Gain on sale of SBA loans —

22

—

22 Other loan fees 241

441

419

716 Bank owned life insurance income 147

141

290

280 Net gain on sale and valuation adjustment of OREO —

281

—

328 Other 277

316

523

615 Total non-interest income 1,596

2,514

3,378

4,590 Non-interest expense













Compensation and benefits 2,940

2,458

6,581

5,145 Professional services 494

541

1,087

1,092 Occupancy and equipment 645

624

1,290

1,270 Data processing 367

313

668

637 FDIC insurance and other assessments 347

259

573

546 OREO expense 198

56

370

90 Other operating expense 1,381

1,460

2,562

2,610 Total non-interest expense 6,372

5,711

13,131

11,390 Income before income tax expense 10,591

14,427

25,162

27,924 Income tax expense 2,461

3,689

5,902

7,095 Net income attributable to Company 8,130

10,738

19,260

20,829 Less: Preferred stock dividend (7)

(7)

(14)

(14) Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,123

$ 10,731

$ 19,246

$ 20,815 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.68

$ 0.90

$ 1.61

$ 1.75 Diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.88

$ 1.59

$ 1.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding













Basic 11,945,424

11,914,454

11,944,794

11,909,892 Diluted 12,119,004

12,185,252

12,139,899

12,182,786

Table 3: Operating Ratios



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Return on average assets 1.67 %

2.13 %

1.99 %

2.05 % Return on average common equity 11.74 %

17.54 %

14.15 %

17.39 % Interest rate spread 2.45 %

3.34 %

2.66 %

3.22 % Net interest margin 3.34 %

3.61 %

3.49 %

3.49 % Efficiency ratio* 36.49 %

27.87 %

36.08 %

28.72 % * Efficiency ratio is calculated using non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Table 4: Asset Quality Data



June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(Amounts in thousands except ratio data) Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 32,015

$ 31,845 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.79 %

1.82 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 164.55 %

195.66 % Non-accrual loans $ 19,456

$ 16,276 OREO $ 1,673

$ 1,550

SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.