Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:













Net Income:

$10.8 million Revenue:

$23.5 million for Q2 2021 Total Assets:

$2.10 billion, increased 1.1% over December 31, 2020 Total Loans:

$1.52 billion, decreased 3.0% over December 31, 2020 Total Deposits:

$1.72 billion, increased 8.3% over December 31, 2020







Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:

Net income available to common shareholders was $10.8 million , or $0.90 per basic common share and $0.89 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , an increase of $4.2 million , or 64.5%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $6.5 million , or $0.55 per basic common share and $0.55 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2020. The increase is primarily driven by an increase in net interest income, reduced loan loss provision, and higher non-interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense.



, or per basic common share and per diluted common share, for the three months ended , an increase of , or 64.5%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of , or per basic common share and per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2020. The increase is primarily driven by an increase in net interest income, reduced loan loss provision, and higher non-interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense. Net interest income increased 21.4% to $18.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , compared to $14.9 million for the same period in 2020.



for the three months ended , compared to for the same period in 2020. Net income available to common shareholders was $20.2 million , or $1.70 per basic common share and $1.67 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , an increase of $6.4 million , or 46.9%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $13.7 million , or $1.16 per basic common share and $1.15 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily driven by an increase in net interest income, reduced loan loss provision, and higher non-interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense.



, or per basic common share and per diluted common share, for the six months ended , an increase of , or 46.9%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of , or per basic common share and per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily driven by an increase in net interest income, reduced loan loss provision, and higher non-interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense. Net interest income increased 15.9% to $34.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , compared to $30.1 million for the same period in 2020.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 period:

Interest income increased $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in early loan payoff fees collected, as well as fees earned from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). For the year to date period ended June 30, 2021, interest income decreased $0.1 million from the same period in 2020, primarily driven by the impact of lower interest rates on average deposits held in the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB"). The Federal Reserve Board reduced interest rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest expense decreased $2.3 million and $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and year to date June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits.

The provision for loan losses decreased $2.0 million and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and year to date June 30, 2021, compared to the same periods in 2020. The decrease in the provision was primarily due to the increase in qualitative factors made in 2020 as a result of economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second quarter of 2021, non-interest income increased $1.2 million, compared to the same period in 2020. For the year to date June 30, 2021, non-interest income increased $2.4 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increases were primarily attributable to an increase in service fees from deposit accounts related to our cannabis related businesses (CRB).

Non-interest expense increased $0.9 million and $1.8 million for the second quarter 2021 and year to date June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020, primarily due to an increase in professional fees related to our Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) remediation efforts, and various other expense categories as a result of the growth of the Company.

Income tax expense increased $1.3 million for the second quarter 2021 and $2.0 million for the year to date June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020. The effective tax rates for the second quarter of 2021 and for the year to date June 30, 2021 were 25.1% and 25.3%, respectively, compared to 25.8% for the same periods in 2020.

June 30, 2021 discussion of financial condition

Total assets increased to $2.10 billion at June 30, 2021 , from $2.08 billion at December 31, 2020 , an increase of $23.1 million , or 1.1%, primarily due to an increase in cash deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank, net of a decrease in loans receivable.



at , from at , an increase of , or 1.1%, primarily due to an increase in cash deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank, net of a decrease in loans receivable. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $530.8 million at June 30, 2021 , as compared to $458.6 million at December 31, 2020 .



at , as compared to at . The investment securities portfolio decreased to $17.4 million at June 30, 2021 , from $21.1 million at December 31, 2020 , a decrease of $3.7 million , or 17.6%, primarily due to pay downs of securities.



at , from at , a decrease of , or 17.6%, primarily due to pay downs of securities. Gross loans decreased to $1.52 billion at June 30, 2021 , from $1.57 billion at December 31, 2020 , a decrease of $46.9 million or 3.0%.



at , from at , a decrease of or 3.0%. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 decreased to $5.1 million , representing 0.33% of total loans, a decrease of $3.7 million , from $8.7 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020 . OREO at June 30, 2021 was $1,654,000 , an increase of $1,515,000 compared to $139,000 at December 31, 2020 , primarily due to the transfer of one commercial property. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.32% and 0.43% of total assets at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 , respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $347,000 at June 30, 2021 , a decrease of $2.4 million from December 31, 2020 .



decreased to , representing 0.33% of total loans, a decrease of , from of nonperforming loans at . OREO at was , an increase of compared to at , primarily due to the transfer of one commercial property. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.32% and 0.43% of total assets at and , respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were at , a decrease of from . The allowance for loan losses was $30.1 million at June 30, 2021 , as compared to $29.7 million at December 31, 2020 . The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.98% and 1.90% at June 30, 2021 and at December 31, 2020 , respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 592.0% at June 30, 2021 , compared to 340.2%, at December 31, 2020 .



at , as compared to at . The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.98% and 1.90% at and at , respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 592.0% at , compared to 340.2%, at . Total deposits were $1.72 billion at June 30, 2021 , up from $1.59 billion at December 31, 2020 , an increase of $132.1 million or 8.3% compared to December 31, 2020 . Deposit growth was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.



at , up from at , an increase of or 8.3% compared to . Deposit growth was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits. Total borrowings were $144.3 million at June 30, 2021 , a decrease of $122.9 million , compared to December 31, 2020 , primarily due to the repayment of $90.0 million in advances from the Federal Reserve Bank PPP Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") for the Small Business Administration ("SBA") PPP Loans, and $33.0 million in pay downs of Federal Home Loan Bank advances.



at , a decrease of , compared to , primarily due to the repayment of in advances from the Federal Reserve Bank PPP Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") for the Small Business Administration ("SBA") PPP Loans, and in pay downs of Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Total equity increased to $217.0 million at June 30, 2021 , up from $202.6 million at December 31, 2020 , an increase of $14.4 million , or 7.1%, primarily due to the retention of earnings.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"We are happy to report record earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Our cost of funds continues to decrease while our yield on assets remains steady, resulting in increased Net Interest Income. Although our non-interest expenses have increased due to our investment in BSA compliance, these costs are somewhat offset by the fees being generated from our CRB accounts. There continues to be a lot of conversation by legislators in Washington in regard to legalizing cannabis, or at least providing a safe harbor for banks doing business with CRB companies. However, until legislation is passed, enhanced BSA monitoring will continue to be required, which is costly. "

"The economy remains uncertain. Businesses are still struggling to work out of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, with many experiencing severe worker shortages. Some businesses are unable to reopen until they can find people willing to work. Additional concerns facing the pending economic recovery is the increase in inflation, which could force the Feds to increase interest rates sooner than expected, and the increase in positive COVID-19 tests and patient hospitalization. One major city has already reinstituted the requirement of masks indoors with other cities also considering this requirement. These factors make it important to maintain caution in the market, while continuing with a strong loan loss reserve. Our loan portfolio balances declined from year end 2020 due to a combination of loans being repaid and the increase in PPP loan forgiveness. The financial strength of our Company and Parke Bank continues to grow with increased Shareholders' Equity, strong reserves, and good credit quality. There are opportunities in the market and we are well positioned to take advantage of strong lending possibilities and expansion of our business lines".

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to maintain a strong capital base, strong earning and strict cost controls; our ability to generate strong revenues with increased interest income and net interest income;; our ability to continue the financial strength and growth of our Company and Parke Bank; our ability to continue to increase shareholders' equity, maintain strong reserves and good credit quality; our ability to ensure our Company continues to have strong loan loss reserves; our ability to ensure that our loan loss provision is well positioned for the future as the COVID-19 pandemic continues; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company, our earnings and shareholders' equity; and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio; the possibility of additional corrective actions or limitations on the operations of Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank being imposed by banking regulators, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

(PKBK-ER)

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Amounts in thousands) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 530,794



$ 458,601

Investment securities 17,385



21,106

Loans held for sale —



200

Loans, net of unearned income 1,519,091



1,565,807

Less: Allowance for loan losses (30,068)



(29,698)

Net loans 1,489,023



1,536,109

Premises and equipment, net 6,476



6,698

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 27,285



27,002

Other assets 30,505



28,606

Total assets $ 2,101,468



$ 2,078,322









Liabilities and Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits $ 517,567



$ 428,860

Interest bearing deposits 1,206,935



1,163,583

FHLBNY borrowings 101,650



134,650

PPPLF advances from FRB —



90,026

Subordinated debentures 42,637



42,542

Other liabilities 15,668



16,064

Total liabilities 1,884,457



1,875,725









Total shareholders' equity 215,622



200,925

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 1,389



1,672

Total equity 217,011



202,597









Total liabilities and equity $ 2,101,468



$ 2,078,322



Table 2: Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)















For three months ended June 30,

For six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans $ 21,053



$ 20,139



$ 41,291



$ 40,467

Interest and dividends on investments 182



259



382



537

Interest on federal funds sold and deposits with banks 131



45



254



996

Total interest income 21,366



20,443



41,927



42,000

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits 2,472



4,759



5,299



10,210

Interest on borrowings 811



793



1,739



1,700

Total interest expense 3,283



5,552



7,038



11,910

Net interest income 18,083



14,891



34,889



30,090

Provision for loan credit losses —



2,000



500



3,396

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,083



12,891



34,389



26,694

Non-interest income













Gain on sale of SBA loans 79



—



124



—

Other loan fees 331



165



595



406

Bank owned life insurance income 143



147



283



293

Service fees on deposit accounts 1,212



514



2,824



1,082

Net gain (loss) on sale and valuation adjustment of OREO 72



(21)



51



(153)

Other 257



121



452



286

Total non-interest income 2,094



926



4,329



1,914

Non-interest expense













Compensation and benefits 2,455



2,689



5,080



5,234

Professional services 889



396



1,742



751

Occupancy and equipment 606



518



1,150



998

Data processing 337



308



682



625

FDIC insurance and other assessments 311



153



572



294

OREO expense 113



67



127



178

Other operating expense 1,009



731



2,135



1,651

Total non-interest expense 5,720



4,862



11,488



9,731

Income before income tax expense 14,457



8,955



27,230



18,877

Income tax expense 3,633



2,311



6,879



4,865

Net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest 10,824



6,644



20,351



14,012

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (67)



(103)



(165)



(259)

Net income attributable to Company 10,757



6,541



20,186



13,753

Less: Preferred stock dividend (7)



(7)



(14)



(15)

Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,750



$ 6,534



$ 20,172



$ 13,738

Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.90



$ 0.55



$ 1.70



$ 1.16

Diluted $ 0.89



$ 0.55



$ 1.67



$ 1.15

Weighted average common shares outstanding













Basic 11,891,558



11,849,118



11,881,902



11,849,041

Diluted 12,111,693



11,977,597



12,110,269



11,992,899



Table 3: Operating Ratios







Three months ended

For the year ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Return on average assets 2.08 %

1.45 %

1.94 %

1.54 % Return on average common equity 20.24 %

14.04 %

19.49 %

14.97 % Interest rate spread 3.23 %

2.88 %

3.08 %

2.93 % Net interest margin 3.56 %

3.32 %

3.42 %

3.38 % Efficiency ratio 28.35 %

30.74 %

29.30 %

30.41 %



* Return on the average assets is calculated using net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling interest dividing average assets

Table 4: Asset Quality Data







June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Amounts in thousands except ratio data) Allowance for loan losses $ 30,068



$ 29,698

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.98 %

1.90 % Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 592.04 %

340.22 % Non-accrual loans $ 5,079



$ 8,729

OREO $ 1,654



$ 139



SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.