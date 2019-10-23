Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter and year to date periods ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights for the third quarter and year to date September 30, 2019:

Net income available to common shareholders increased $1.7 million , or 27.1%, to $7.8 million , or $0.72 per basic common share and $0.71 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $6.1 million , or $0.60 per basic common share and $0.56 per diluted common share for the same quarter in 2018.

Net interest income increased 18.0% to $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $12.3 million for the same quarter of 2018.

Net income available to common shareholders increased $4.7 million or 26.8%, to $22.3 million or $2.07 per basic common share and $2.04 per diluted common share for the year to date September 30, 2019 , compared to net income available to common shareholders of $17.6 million , or $1.88 per basic common share and $1.65 per diluted common share for the year to date September 30, 2018 .

Net interest income increased 21.0% to $42.2 million for the year to date September 30, 2019 , compared to $34.9 million for the same period in 2018.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the third quarter and the year to date September 30, 2019 period:

Interest income increased $4.4 million and $14.2 million for the third quarter and year to date September 30, 2019 periods, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018 primarily due to higher loan volumes and higher yields on loans. Also contributing were $676,000 and $1.8 million increases in interest income for the third quarter and the year to date September 30, 2019, respectively, from federal funds sold and deposits with banks. Interest expense increased $2.2 million and $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 and the year to date September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018, primarily due to higher deposit volumes and interest rates.

The provision for loan and lease losses increased $300,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and increased $850,000 for the year to date September 30, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018. The increase in the provision was primarily due to increased loan volumes.

For the third quarter of 2019, non-interest income increased $201,000 compared to the same period of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to increased fee income from deposit accounts and increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans. For the year to date September 30, 2019 period, non-interest income increased $373,000, primarily due to increased fee income from deposit accounts and a decreased net loss on sale of OREO, partially offset by a decrease in the gain on sale of SBA loans and a decrease in loan fees.

Non-interest expense increased $531,000 and $1.3 million for the third quarter and the year to date September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation, professional service, and data processing cost reflecting the growth of the business.

Income tax expense decreased $64,000 for the third quarter of 2019, and increased $1.0 million for the year to date September 30, 2019, compared to the same periods in 2018. The effective tax rate for both the quarter and year to date September 30, 2019 was 24.5%, compared to 29.6% and 26.0% for the same periods in 2018.

September 30, 2019 discussion of financial condition

Total assets increased to $1.60 billion at September 30, 2019 , from $1.47 billion at December 31, 2018 , an increase of $131.1 million or 8.9% primarily due to an increase in loans.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $151.7 million at September 30, 2019 as compared to $154.5 million at December 31, 2018 .

The investment securities portfolio decreased to $29.3 million at September 30, 2019 , from $32.4 million at December 31, 2018 , a decrease of $3.1 million or 9.6% primarily due to the payoffs of securities.

Gross loans increased to $1.38 billion at September 30, 2019 , from $1.24 billion at December 31, 2018 , an increase of $134.8 million or 10.9%.

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019 increased to $5.7 million , representing 0.42% of total loans, an increase of $2.7 million , or 86.6%, from $3.1 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018 . OREO at September 30, 2019 was $5.8 million , an increase of $725,000 compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2018 primarily due to loans transferred into OREO, and partially offset by the sale and valuation adjustment of OREO assets. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.7% of total assets at September 30, 2019 , as compared to 0.6% of total assets at December 31, 2018 . Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $66,000 at September 30, 2019 , a decrease of $231,000 from December 31, 2018 .

The allowance for loan losses was $21.1 million at September 30, 2019 , as compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2018 . The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.54% at September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018 . The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 369.7% at September 30, 2019 , compared to 622.3%, at December 31, 2018 .

Total deposits were $1.29 billion at September 30, 2019 , up from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2018 , an increase of $109.2 million or 9.2% compared to December 31, 2018 . Deposits growth was primarily due to an increase in time deposits.

Total borrowings were $118.1 million at September 30, 2019 , unchanged from December 31, 2018 .

Total equity increased to $173.5 million at September 30, 2019 , up from $155.0 million at December 31, 2018 , an increase of $18.5 million or 12.0% primarily due to the retention of earnings.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"At the end of the second quarter of 2019, we discussed how the Federal Reserve Board was backing off interest rate increases due to the slowing global economy. Here we are in the third quarter of 2019 and the Federal Reserve Board has lowered interest rates 50 basis points and there is a general consensus that at least an additional 25 basis point reduction will be made prior to year end. The volatility in interest rates makes it difficult to strategically identify the future economy as it affects the banking industry. We are proud that the Company generates strong earnings as we continue to enjoy increased asset, loan and deposit growth. Our assets increased 8.9% from the 2018 year end to $1.6 billion and loans grew 10.9% from the year ended 2018 to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2019. Our deposits grew 9.2% from the year ended 2018 to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2019. These factors, combined with our consistent tight control of our expenses, supported a 27.1% increase in net income from the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2019. Our 2019 year to date income grew 26.8% to $22.3 million compared to the same period in 2018. We are also proud that Parke Bank was named to the Sandler O'Neill 2019 Bank & Thrift SM-All Stars, for the second year in a row. This award is given to the top 30 small cap banks in the country."

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to continue to generate strong net earnings; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to take advantage of opportunities in the improving economy and banking environment; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company and support our profitability; our ability to prudently expand our operations in our market and in new markets; our ability to tightly control expenses;

and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,680



$ 154,471

Investment securities 29,284



32,391

Loans held for sale 148



419

Loans, net of unearned income 1,376,242



1,241,157

Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (21,146)



(19,075)

Net loans and leases 1,355,096



1,222,082

Premises and equipment, net 6,776



6,783

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 26,259



25,809

Other assets 29,244



25,443

Total assets $ 1,598,487



$ 1,467,398









Liabilities













Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 329,356



$ 360,329

Interest-bearing deposits 963,692



823,544

FHLBNY borrowings 104,650



104,650

Subordinated debentures 13,403



13,403

Other liabilities 13,842



10,476

Total liabilities $ 1,424,943



$ 1,312,402









Total shareholders' equity 171,749



153,557

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 1,795



1,439

Total equity 173,544



154,996









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,598,487



$ 1,467,398



Table 2: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)



For three months ended

September 30,

For nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Amounts in thousands except share data) Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans $ 19,113



$ 15,337



$ 55,077



$ 42,593

Interest and dividends on investments 284



333



889



1,014

Interests on federal funds sold and deposits with banks 1,021



345



2,633



798

Total interest income 20,418



16,015



58,599



44,405

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits 4,915



3,051



13,398



7,624

Interest on borrowings 1,012



686



2,987



1,882

Total interest expense 5,927



3,737



16,385



9,506

Net interest income 14,491



12,278



42,214



34,899

Provision for loan losses 900



600



2,050



1,200

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,591



11,678



40,164



33,699

Noninterest income:













Gain on sale of SBA loans 76



13



116



227

Loan fees 263



277



739



837

Bank owned life insurance income 153



155



450



458

Service fees on deposit accounts 529



420



1,397



1,105

Gain (loss) on sale and valuation adjustments of OREO 196



150



(147)



(359)

Other 73



74



420



334

Total noninterest income 1,290



1,089



2,975



2,602

Noninterest expense:













Compensation and benefits 2,235



2,048



6,695



5,955

Professional services 583



258



1,495



1,050

Occupancy and equipment 413



444



1,357



1,284

Data processing 262



213



730



604

FDIC insurance and other assessments 9



122



70



291

OREO expense 110



146



302



480

Other operating expense 853



703



2,493



2,159

Total noninterest expense 4,465



3,934



13,142



11,823

Income before income tax expense 10,416



8,833



29,997



24,478

Income tax expense 2,551



2,615



7,348



6,373

Net income attributable to Company and noncontrolling

interest 7,865



6,218



22,649



18,105

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 101



92



356



108

Net income attributable to Company 7,764



6,126



22,293



17,997

Less: Preferred stock dividend and discount accretion 8



22



16



429

Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,756



$ 6,104



$ 22,277



$ 17,568

Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.72



$ 0.60



$ 2.07



$ 1.88

Diluted $ 0.71



$ 0.56



$ 2.04



$ 1.65

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 10,770,009



10,168,991



10,758,811



9,350,068

Diluted 10,921,518



10,920,025



10,917,547



10,912,879



Table 3: Operating Ratios



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Return on average assets 1.91%

1.88%

1.94%

1.96% Return on average common equity 18.16%

17.15%

18.24%

17.93% Interest rate spread 2.95%

3.47%

3.09%

3.61% Net interest margin 3.67%

3.88%

3.77%

3.94% Efficiency ratio 28.29%

29.43%

29.08%

31.53%

























Table 4: Asset Quality Data



September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Amounts in thousands except ratio data) Allowance for loan losses $ 21,146

$ 19,075 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.54%

1.54% Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 369.7%

622.3% Non-accrual loans $ 5,720

$ 3,065 OREO $ 5,849

$ 5,124

















SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parkebank.com

